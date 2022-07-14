Recipe of the day: Tomato garlic Spanish rice with sticky barbecue chicken

Citizen Reporter

This delicious Spanish rice recipe is a popular Mexican dish that consist of onions, peppers, tomatoes, spices and any other nutritious vegetables which the cook may like to add.

We have added a simple sticky barbecue chicken recipe to be enjoyed with your tomato garlic Spanish rice dish.

Tomato garlic Spanish rice

Tomato garlic Spanish rice with sticky grilled chicken. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 medium onion, finely chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, finely chopped

2 cups long grain white rice

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup tomato sauce

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish

Instructions

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and pepper, and cook until softened slightly, 3 to 4 minutes. Add rice and cook, stirring frequently, until toasted and lightly golden, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in chicken broth, tomato sauce, lemon juice, chili powder, garlic powder, oregano, and cumin. Season liberally with salt and pepper. Increase heat to high and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cover with a lid. Continue cooking at a bare simmer until all liquid is absorbed, 15 to 18 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest for 3 to 4 minutes, then remove lid and fluff rice with a fork. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and top with cilantro before serving.

This recipe was found on delish.com

Sticky barbecue chicken

Sticky barbecue chicken. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

4 chicken thighs and 4 chicken drumsticks, skin on

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

4 tablespoon light brown soft sugar

4 tablespoon tomato ketchup

75ml apple juice

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Instructions

Heat oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Put the chicken in a roasting tin, season well and cook for 40 mins or until cooked through. Either carry on with the recipe or cool and chill. This step can be done up to two days ahead. Put the sauce ingredients in a pan and bring to a simmer, then keep cooking until it thickens a little and looks shiny. Use straight away or cool and chill. The sauce will keep for a week in the fridge. Heat a barbecue until the coals are glowing white hot. Brush the chicken pieces all over with the sauce, and barbecue them on each side until they are browned and sticky. Then brush once more with the sauce. Don’t worry about cooking them through, as they are already cooked. If you want to cook them indoors, coat them in the sauce and grill on a medium heat on all sides.

This recipe was found on bbcgoodfood.com