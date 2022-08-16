Recipe of the day: General Tso’s chicken

Citizen Reporter

Enjoy the same delicious taste of Chinese takeout by recreating this mouthwatering general Tso’s chicken dish for yourself and your loved ones.

Enjoy your yummy General Tso’s chicken dish with a side of white rice, noodles of your choice, or fresh steamed veggies.

General Tso’s chicken

General Tso’s chicken. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

For the chicken

750g boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into 1 inch pieces

2 eggs lightly beaten

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1/2 cup corn starch

vegetable oil for frying

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

2 tablespoons green onions sliced

For the sauce

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or more to taste

3/4 cup low sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon corn starch

Instructions

Place the eggs in a bowl; add salt and pepper to taste. Mix together the flour and corn starch and place in a shallow bowl or on a plate. Heat oil in a deep pot to 176 degrees C. Dip each piece of chicken into the egg mixture, then coat in the flour mixture. Repeat the process for all of the chicken pieces. Fry 8-9 pieces of chicken at a time for 5 minutes or until browned. Repeat with all the remaining chicken. While the chicken is cooking, make the sauce. Heat the 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper flakes and cook for 30 seconds. Whisk together the chicken broth, hoisin sauce, brown sugar, soy sauce and corn starch. Add the liquid mixture to the pan and bring to a simmer. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until sauce has thickened. Add the chicken pieces to the pan and toss to coat with the sauce. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, green onions and serve.

This recipe was found on dinneratthezoo.com