Recipe of the day: Stir-fried beef gyros in pita pockets

These mouthwatering stir-fried beef gyros in pita pockets are super easy to make, and make for the perfect lazy midweek meal.

We have added a delicious roasted chickpea gyros recipe for all the vegetarians who would love to indulge in a gyro or two.

For a more filling and wholesome meal, pair your gyros with a side of oven-baked potato wedges or fries.

Stir-fried beef gyros in pita pockets

Stir-fried beef gyros in pita pockets. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

500g beef steaks

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, halved, thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 pita breads, cut in half, warmed

2 small tomatoes, thinly sliced

1/2 small cucumber, cut into half moons

1/2 cup prepared cucumber ranch dressing

Instructions

Stack beef steaks; cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1-inch wide strips. Toss with garlic and oregano. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion; stir-fry 3 to 4 minutes. Remove. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 minute or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove. Repeat with remaining beef. Return beef and onion to skillet; heat through. Season with salt and pepper. Serve in pita pockets with tomatoes, cucumbers and dressing.

Roasted chickpea gyros

Roasted chickpea gyros. Picture: Pinterest

Ingredients

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

4 pita flatbreads

1 cup tzatziki

¼ red onion, cut into strips

2 lettuce leaves, roughly chopped

1 tomato, sliced

Instructions

Preheat oven to 204 degrees C. Pat dry chickpeas with paper towel, removing any skins that may come off. Gently toss chickpeas with oil, paprika, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and salt.

Spread chickpeas onto a greased rimmed baking sheet and roast for about 20 minutes, until lightly browned but not hard.

Spread some tzatziki onto one side of the pita, then sprinkle in ¼ of the chickpeas and add veggies. Fold in half and enjoy!

