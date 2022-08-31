Recipe of the day: Hearty amasi baby marrow soup

Citizen Reporter

If you are like us and are tired of the cold fronts, this creamy amasi baby marrow soup will surely make you feel warmer.

Dairy has received a bad rep in some quarters, particularly the wave of plant-based diets.

However, in many households; milk, amasi, cheese and yoghurt are an essential part of their pantries and family meals. They just add extra richness, flavour and texture to many dishes but also are high in nutritional value.

Amasi is usually a great substitute for regular milk and in recipes and gives the dish a South African twist.

This creamy amasi baby marrow soup recipe can be served with crusty pot bread, croutons and meat lovers can add grilled chicken strips or beef strips.

Creamy amasi baby marrow soup recipe:

Creamy amasi baby marrow soup. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

3 cups (750 ml) vegetable stock

8 baby marrows (250 g), washed and cut into chunks

1 large garlic clove (3 g) roughly chopped

½ an onion (30 g), peeled and roughly chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

2 handfuls of baby spinach (50 g), washed

1 cup (250 ml) amasi

To serve:

A drizzle of olive oil to serve (10 ml)

Grated Parmesan to serve (20 g)

Crusty bread to serve

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: One pot smoked sausage and rice

Instructions

Place the vegetable stock, baby marrow, garlic and onion in a large saucepan and simmer until the baby marrow and onion are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove the soup from the heat and add the baby spinach, cover with a lid for 5 minutes. Add the soup to a blender and blend for 1 minute. Add the Maas and blend again to form a smooth and creamy soup. Divide into bowls, drizzle with olive oil and scatter with Parmesan. Serve with crusty bread.

This recipe was found on rediscoverydairy.co.za