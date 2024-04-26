Esperance looking to finish job against Sundowns

If Mamelodi Sundowns fans think Tunisian giants Esperance are here to park the bus, then they are in for a rude awakening.

That’s according to Esperance attacking pair of André Bukia and Oussama Bouguerra who addressed the media in Tshwane on Wednesday afternoon.



Esperance hold a 1-0 advantage from the first of the Caf Champions League semifinal. Many expect the four-time Champion League winners to adopt a defensive approach and protect the narrow lead at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.

The stakes are high with a place in the final up for grabs in Africa’s premier club competition. The winner between the two teams will play either AlA-hly or TP Mazembe who played to a goalless draw in the first leg in Lubumbashi.

“We won the first leg in Tunisia and we have come here to finish the game and God-willingly, we will try to win the game. We know the Sundowns team very well and we also know that we are capable of winning here,” said Tunisian international Bouguerra.

“Esperance has that tradition and culture of winning in the competition that’s why we’re here for a win. When you play for a big team like Esperance, you know you will play in big competitions and we need to win all the games.

“This is a big motivation for every player to play in the semi-final and qualify for the final. We were not really defensive in Tunisia but we did our job and that is why we scored a goal. Every game has its own approach and that is why we are here to finish the match.”

Meanwhile, Bukia, who started on the bench in the reverse fixture, echoed his teammate’s sentiments ahead of Friday’s intriguing clash. Contrary to popular belief, the Congolese attacking winger added that are in South Africa to take the game to the Brazilians.

“This game is very important and it’s not going to be easy for either team. It’s important to qualify for the final and we have come here to win the game. I believe the team has worked hard and we are ready for the game.

“This season has been good for us and it’s important for everybody in Tunisia to win this cup. Sundowns are a good team, they have good players and they play good football. I have watched their games and they are a really good team but it won’t be easy for anyone.

“Esperance is also playing good football and I have confidence in my team. This is a good competition. When I was young I used to watch games on TV and now I’m living my dream,” he concluded.