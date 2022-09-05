Recipe of the day: Easy potatoes and peas samosas

Citizen Reporter

5 September is World Samosa Day and what better way to celebrate their tasty popular snack that has origins in the Middle East.

People often have cravings for samosas and they are eaten frequently. There are many deli’s across South Africa that sell this triangle bite of goodness.

READ NEXT: World Samosa Day 2022: Fried, pyramid shapes of hearty goodness

A samosa can be intimated to make, as many people fear they would spend hours in the kitchen, particularly concerned over the pastry. However there is no need to overthink a samosa recipe, many of them provide already made pastry to make the process easier.

Easy potatoes and peas samosa recipe

Ingredients

1/2 pound (0.2 kg) potatoes, peeled

2 tablespoons oil

1/4 small onion, diced

1/4 cup green peas, smashed

1 tablespoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon chilli powder

1 teaspoon sugar

salt to taste

1 egg white

spring roll wrappers, cut into 3 equal-sized rectangle pieces

oil for deep-frying

Instructions

Boil the potatoes for 10 minutes or until they are completely cooked through. Drained and let cool. Peel off the potato skin, and break and mash the potatoes using the back of a spoon. Heat up a skillet and add the oil. Sauté the onion until aromatic before adding the potatoes and green peas, curry powder, chilli powder, sugar and salt. Cook for a few minutes. Remove from the skillet and let cool. Scoop 1 heaping teaspoon of the filling and place at the top centre part of a piece of wrapper. Brush the outer edges of the wrapper with the egg white, fold and form the Samosa into a triangle. Pinch the edges and all corners to make sure they are sealed tight and there is no leakage. Repeat the same until the filling is used up. Deep fry the samosa at 350°F (176°C) until golden brown. Remove from the oil using a strainer or slotted spoon, and transfer to a plate lined with paper towels. Serve warm.

Notes

This recipe was found in e-cookbook Easy Asian Takeout.

ALSO TRY: Diwali: Tasty treats to prepare for the festival of lights