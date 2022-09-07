Recipe of the day: 3 recipes to spice up your greens

Citizen Reporter

Throughout the pandemic, there had been an increase in the intake of green vegetables and people moving towards a plant-based or even vegan lifestyle. However, there are ways to transform your greens into a filling and nutritious meal option for others trying to jump on the bandwagon.

According to Healthline, leafy green vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet as they are packed with vitamins, minerals and fibre but low in calories.

Here are three recipes to help spice up your greens:

Aubergine cannelloni. Picture: Supplied

Aubergine Cannelloni with Spinach and Ricotta and Roasted Tomato Sauce

Ingredients

olive oil spray

1 small onion, sliced

2 large aubergines, sliced into 8 pieces lengthwise

10 Roma tomatoes

4 garlic cloves, peeled

250g frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

600g low-fat ricotta cheese

2 tbsp chopped fresh herbs, i.e. basil, oregano, parsley

Method

Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Line 2 oven trays with baking paper. Halve tomatoes lengthwise, and remove and discard seeds. Place cut side down on one baking tray with the onion and garlic. Spray with olive oil and season. Place the aubergine slices on the second baking tray, overlapping them slightly to fit. Spray lightly with oil. Place both trays in the oven; roast until the aubergine is soft and tomatoes puff and start to brown – about 25 minutes. Meanwhile, in a food processor, blend spinach, ricotta and herbs; set aside. Remove the vegetables from the oven. Pull the skins off the tomatoes and discard the skins. Place the tomatoes, onion, garlic and any juices into the food processor and process until a chunky sauce forms. Spoon 1 cup of tomato sauce into a baking dish, place ½ cup spinach-ricotta mixture on one aubergine slice; roll up from the small end, and place the seam side down in the baking pan. Repeat with remaining slices, using all the filling. Top aubergine rolls with the rest of the prepared tomato sauce and bake for about 25 minutes. Serve with a fresh green salad.

Mushroom omelette. Picture: Supplied

Asian-style Mushroom Omelette

Ingredients

Filling:

2 tsp oil

1cm piece ginger, grated

1 garlic clove, crushed

4 spring onions, finely sliced

300g mixed mushrooms (shiitake, oyster or enoki)

2 tbs chopped coriander

Large handful bean sprouts

Salt and pepper, to season

Omelette

2 tsp olive oil

8 eggs

Sauce

2 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp salt reduced soy sauce

½ tsp sesame oil

To serve:

Coriander leaves and sliced red chilli (optional)

METHOD

Combine sauce ingredients in a bowl. To prepare the filling, heat the oil in a wok or frying pan and fry the ginger, garlic and spring onions for 30 seconds before adding the mushrooms. Stir fry on high heat until mushrooms are just cooked. Remove the mushroom mix from the wok and wipe it clean. Beat two of the eggs in a bowl and season. Reheat the wok or frying pan and add the oil. When the oil is hot, add the beaten eggs and swirl to spread. When the base is cooked and the top is still slightly soft, place one-quarter of the mushroom mix on half of the omelette, top with bean sprouts and fold over. Remove from the wok. Repeat with remaining eggs, making a total of four omelettes. Serve drizzled with the sauce and top with coriander leaves and chilli.

Tempeh. Picture: Supplied

Warm Tempeh Salad

Ingredients

olive oil spray

1 tbsp olive oil

600g tempeh, cut into ½cm slices

2 bunches of asparagus, trimmed and halved

2 baby cucumbers, cut into quarters and halved

1 red pepper, sliced

½ cup fresh mint leaves

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

3 tbs Tony Ferguson Lemon Juice

2 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper, to season

Method

Preheat oven to 200ºC. Spray the tempeh slices with the oil, place on a lined baking tray and bake until crisp and golden. Steam or boil the asparagus until just tender. Gently heat the remaining olive oil with the garlic in a small saucepan. Remove from heat and add the balsamic vinegar, lemon juice and mustard. Season. Combine the tempeh, vegetables and mint in a bowl, then pour the vinegar mix over the vegetables. Serve warm.

This recipe is courtesy of lifestyle brand Tony Ferguson.

