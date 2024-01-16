Back to school recipe ideas: Sweet Potato Waffles

A delicious easy-to-make recipe for your kid's lunchbox.

Sweet Potato Waffles is one of the mouth-watering recipe ideas perfect for your little ones as they head back into the school year.

This easy-to-make and kid-friendly recipe will also ensure that they are getting all the nutrients they need.

Sweet Potato Waffles

Ingredients

2 cups cake flour

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

A pinch of ground nutmeg

3 tablespoons B-well Thick and Creamy Mayonnaise

1¼ cups milk

1 tablespoon B-well Sandwich Spread

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup cooked, mashed sweet potatoes

Method

Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl and set aside. Mix the mayonnaise, milk, sandwich spread, and vanilla extract in a small bowl. Add the wet ingredients and mashed sweet potatoes to the dry ingredients, stirring until well combined. Add the rest of ingredients. Blend until fully pureed. Spray waffle iron with B-WELL cooking spray. Pour 1/3 cup batter into waffle iron. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Let waffles cool on a baking rack. Serve with your favourite toppings or sides and ENJOY!

*This recipe was provided by B-Well

