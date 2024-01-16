Back to school recipe ideas: Sweet Potato Waffles
A delicious easy-to-make recipe for your kid's lunchbox.
Sweet Potato Waffles recipe. Picture: Supplied
Sweet Potato Waffles is one of the mouth-watering recipe ideas perfect for your little ones as they head back into the school year.
This easy-to-make and kid-friendly recipe will also ensure that they are getting all the nutrients they need.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Juicy Air fryer pork chops and crispy potato salad
Sweet Potato Waffles
Ingredients
- 2 cups cake flour
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- A pinch of ground nutmeg
- 3 tablespoons B-well Thick and Creamy Mayonnaise
- 1¼ cups milk
- 1 tablespoon B-well Sandwich Spread
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup cooked, mashed sweet potatoes
Method
- Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl and set aside.
- Mix the mayonnaise, milk, sandwich spread, and vanilla extract in a small bowl.
- Add the wet ingredients and mashed sweet potatoes to the dry ingredients, stirring until well combined.
- Add the rest of ingredients. Blend until fully pureed.
- Spray waffle iron with B-WELL cooking spray. Pour 1/3 cup batter into waffle iron.
- Cook for 4-5 minutes.
- Let waffles cool on a baking rack.
- Serve with your favourite toppings or sides and ENJOY!
*This recipe was provided by B-Well
Back to school recipe ideas: Sweet Potato Waffles
Ingredients
- 2 cups cake flour
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- A pinch of ground nutmeg
- 3 tablespoons B-well Thick & Creamy Mayonnaise
- 1¼ cups milk
- 1 tablespoon B-well Sandwich Spread
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup cooked, mashed sweet potatoes
Instructions
- Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl and set aside.
- Mix the mayonnaise, milk, sandwich spread, and vanilla extract in a small bowl.
- Add the wet ingredients and mashed sweet potatoes to the dry ingredients, stirring until well combined.
- Add the rest of ingredients. Blend until fully pureed.
- Spray waffle iron with B-WELL cooking spray. Pour 1/3 cup batter into waffle iron.
- Cook for 4-5 minutes.
- Let waffles cool on a baking rack.
- Serve with your favourite toppings or sides and ENJOY!
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Two quick and healthy air fryer egg muffins for breakfast