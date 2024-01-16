Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

16 Jan 2024

02:35 pm

Back to school recipe ideas: Sweet Potato Waffles

A delicious easy-to-make recipe for your kid's lunchbox.

Sweet Potato Waffles

Sweet Potato Waffles recipe. Picture: Supplied

Sweet Potato Waffles is one of the mouth-watering recipe ideas perfect for your little ones as they head back into the school year.

This easy-to-make and kid-friendly recipe will also ensure that they are getting all the nutrients they need.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Juicy Air fryer pork chops and crispy potato salad

Sweet Potato Waffles

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cake flour
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
  • A pinch of ground nutmeg
  • 3 tablespoons B-well Thick and Creamy Mayonnaise
  • 1¼ cups milk
  • 1 tablespoon B-well Sandwich Spread
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup cooked, mashed sweet potatoes

Method

  1. Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl and set aside.
  2. Mix the mayonnaise, milk, sandwich spread, and vanilla extract in a small bowl.
  3. Add the wet ingredients and mashed sweet potatoes to the dry ingredients, stirring until well combined.
  4. Add the rest of ingredients. Blend until fully pureed.
  5. Spray waffle iron with B-WELL cooking spray. Pour 1/3 cup batter into waffle iron.
  6. Cook for 4-5 minutes.
  7. Let waffles cool on a baking rack.
  8. Serve with your favourite toppings or sides and ENJOY!

*This recipe was provided by B-Well

Print

Back to school recipe ideas: Sweet Potato Waffles

Sweet Potato Waffles

  • Author: B-Well

Ingredients

Scale
  • 2 cups cake flour
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
  • A pinch of ground nutmeg
  • 3 tablespoons B-well Thick & Creamy Mayonnaise
  • 1¼ cups milk
  • 1 tablespoon B-well Sandwich Spread
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup cooked, mashed sweet potatoes

Instructions

  1. Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl and set aside.
  2. Mix the mayonnaise, milk, sandwich spread, and vanilla extract in a small bowl.
  3. Add the wet ingredients and mashed sweet potatoes to the dry ingredients, stirring until well combined.
  4. Add the rest of ingredients. Blend until fully pureed.
  5. Spray waffle iron with B-WELL cooking spray. Pour 1/3 cup batter into waffle iron.
  6. Cook for 4-5 minutes.
  7. Let waffles cool on a baking rack.
  8. Serve with your favourite toppings or sides and ENJOY!

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Two quick and healthy air fryer egg muffins for breakfast

Read more on these topics

back to school food and drink recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe