Recipe of the day: Juicy Air fryer pork chops and crispy potato salad

These tasty Air Fryer recipes are quicker to prepare and cook than ordering takeaways on a Friday evening.

No one is ever in the mood to cook on a Friday evening, instead opting to get takeaways, which end up taking longer than usual to deliver. Instead of getting hangry while waiting for that unhealthy pizza, rather make juicy pork chops and a crispy potato salad in your Air Fryer.

Not only will this save you money, it is also healthier and will most likely be tastier than your burned pizza crust.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Pan fried pork fillet with creamy mushroom risotto

Juicy air fryer pork chops

Ingredients

2 bone-in centre cut pork chops

2 tablespoons olive oil, or avocado oil

1 teaspoon light brown sugar

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

½ teaspoon ground mustard

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

Method

Preheat Air Fryer to 190°C. Grease the pork chops with olive oil. In a small mixing bowl combine brown sugar, chili powder, sweet paprika, ground mustard, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder; mix until well incorporated. Season both sides of the pork chops with the prepared rub. Transfer the pork chops to the air fryer basket. Cook for 5 minutes. Flip over and continue to cook for 4 to 6 more minutes or until the internal temperature of the pork chops registers at 63°C. Remove pork chops from the Air Fryer basket and transfer to a plate; let stand 5 minutes before cutting. Serve.

Notes

It is best to use thick pork chops, but if you do use thinner pork chops, the cooking time will be less. For the best and most accurate results, use an instant-read meat thermometer to check for doneness.

*This recipe was sourced from www.diethood.com

Juicy Air fryer pork chops These juicy Air Fryer Pork chops are ready in just 20 minutes! Author: Katerina | Diethood

Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 10 min

Total Time: 20 min

Category: Dinner

Method: Air fryer

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 bone-in centre cut pork chops

bone-in centre cut pork chops 2 tablespoons olive oil, or avocado oil

olive oil, or avocado oil 1 teaspoon light brown sugar

light brown sugar 1 teaspoon chili powder

chili powder 1 teaspoon sweet paprika

sweet paprika ½ teaspoon ground mustard

ground mustard ½ teaspoon salt

salt ½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

fresh ground black pepper ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

garlic powder ¼ teaspoon onion powder Instructions Preheat Air Fryer to 190°C. Grease the pork chops with olive oil. In a small mixing bowl combine brown sugar, chili powder, sweet paprika, ground mustard, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder; mix until well incorporated. Season both sides of the pork chops with the prepared rub. Transfer the pork chops to the air fryer basket. Cook for 5 minutes. Flip over and continue to cook for 4 to 6 more minutes or until the internal temperature of the pork chops registers at 63°C. Remove pork chops from the Air Fryer basket and transfer to a plate; let stand 5 minutes before cutting. Serve. Notes It is best to use thick pork chops, but if you do use thinner pork chops, the cooking time will be less. For the best and most accurate results, use an instant-read meat thermometer to check for doneness. Keywords: air fryer

Crispy Air Fryer potato salad

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil 185g (¾ cup) mayonnaise 40g packet French onion soup mix 1kg baby potatoes, halved 4 streaky bacon rashers 125g (½ cup) sour cream 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice ½ bunch chopped fresh chives

Method

Combine the oil, 60g (¼ cup) mayonnaise and the soup mix in a bowl. Add potatoes and toss to combine. Place in the basket of an air fryer. Air fry at 200°C for 15 minutes. Shake the basket to toss potatoes. Place bacon rashers on top of the potatoes. Air fry at 160°C and for a further 10 minutes. Combine remaining mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice and chives in a jug. Season with pepper. Transfer potatoes to a serving bowl. Pour over sour cream mixture. Coarsely chop the bacon. Scatter over potatoes to serve.

*This recipe was sourced from www.taste.com.au.

Crispy Air Fryer potato salad This crispy Air Fryer potato salad is bound to become a favourite dish for braais! Author: Taste.com.au

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 25 min

Total Time: 35 min

Category: Side

Method: Air fryer

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 tbsp olive oil

olive oil 185g ( ¾ cup ) mayonnaise

( ) mayonnaise 40g packet French onion soup mix

packet French onion soup mix 1 kg baby potatoes, halved

kg baby potatoes, halved 4 streaky bacon rashers

streaky bacon rashers 125g ( ½ cup ) sour cream

( ) sour cream 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

fresh lemon juice ½ bunch chopped fresh chives Instructions Combine the oil, 60g (¼ cup) mayonnaise and the soup mix in a bowl. Add potatoes and toss to combine. Place in the basket of an air fryer. Air fry at 200°C for 15 minutes. Shake the basket to toss potatoes. Place bacon rashers on top of the potatoes. Air fry at 160°C and for a further 10 minutes. Combine remaining mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice and chives in a jug. Season with pepper. Transfer potatoes to a serving bowl. Pour over sour cream mixture. Coarsely chop the bacon. Scatter over potatoes to serve. Keywords: potato salad

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Two potato recipes that can be served as mains