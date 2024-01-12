Recipes

Recipe of the day: Juicy Air fryer pork chops and crispy potato salad

These tasty Air Fryer recipes are quicker to prepare and cook than ordering takeaways on a Friday evening.

Juicy air fryer pork chops and crispy potato salad

Pictures: iStock

No one is ever in the mood to cook on a Friday evening, instead opting to get takeaways, which end up taking longer than usual to deliver. Instead of getting hangry while waiting for that unhealthy pizza, rather make juicy pork chops and a crispy potato salad in your Air Fryer.

Not only will this save you money, it is also healthier and will most likely be tastier than your burned pizza crust.

Juicy air fryer pork chops

Ingredients

  • 2 bone-in centre cut pork chops
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, or avocado oil
  • 1 teaspoon light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • ½ teaspoon ground mustard
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon onion powder

Method

  1. Preheat Air Fryer to 190°C.
  2. Grease the pork chops with olive oil.
  3. In a small mixing bowl combine brown sugar, chili powder, sweet paprika, ground mustard, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder; mix until well incorporated.
  4. Season both sides of the pork chops with the prepared rub.
  5. Transfer the pork chops to the air fryer basket.
  6. Cook for 5 minutes. Flip over and continue to cook for 4 to 6 more minutes or until the internal temperature of the pork chops registers at 63°C.
  7. Remove pork chops from the Air Fryer basket and transfer to a plate; let stand 5 minutes before cutting.
  8. Serve.

Notes

It is best to use thick pork chops, but if you do use thinner pork chops, the cooking time will be less. For the best and most accurate results, use an instant-read meat thermometer to check for doneness.

*This recipe was sourced from www.diethood.com

Crispy Air Fryer potato salad

Ingredients

  1. 2 tbsp olive oil
  2. 185g (¾ cup) mayonnaise
  3. 40g packet French onion soup mix
  4. 1kg baby potatoes, halved
  5. 4 streaky bacon rashers
  6. 125g (½ cup) sour cream
  7. 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
  8. ½ bunch chopped fresh chives

Method

  1. Combine the oil, 60g (¼ cup) mayonnaise and the soup mix in a bowl. Add potatoes and toss to combine. Place in the basket of an air fryer. Air fry at 200°C for 15 minutes. Shake the basket to toss potatoes. Place bacon rashers on top of the potatoes. Air fry at 160°C and for a further 10 minutes.
  2. Combine remaining mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice and chives in a jug. Season with pepper. Transfer potatoes to a serving bowl. Pour over sour cream mixture. Coarsely chop the bacon. Scatter over potatoes to serve.

*This recipe was sourced from www.taste.com.au.

