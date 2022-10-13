Recipe of the day: Super easy creamy garlic mushroom chicken

Citizen Reporter

Looking to serve up dinner in 30 minutes? This easy creamy garlic mushroom chicken, which is a mouthful in taste and name alone, will pack loads of flavour for dinner.

This recipe will likely save your pocket as well, many of the ingredients are pantry staples.

Easy creamy garlic mushroom chicken recipe

Ingredients

For the chicken:

2x /200-250g Chicken Breasts, brought close to room temp

1/4 cup/40g Flour

1 tsp EACH: Salt, Garlic Powder

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

1 tbsp EACH: Olive Oil, Butter (preferably unsalted)*

For the sauce

250g baby button mushrooms, sliced fairly thin

3/4 cup/180ml heavy/double cream, at room temp

3/4 cup/180ml chicken stock

1oz/30g freshly grated Parmesan

2 large cloves of garlic, finely diced

1 tbsp finely diced Fresh Parsley, plus more to garnish if desired

1 tbsp finely diced Fresh Chives

1 tbsp Butter, preferably unsalted (can sub oil, this is to fry the mushrooms)

1/2-1 tsp Lemon Juice**

Salt & Pepper, to taste

Method

Horizontally slice each chicken breast right through the centre to create 4 even-sized breasts. In a large shallow dish combine 1/4 cup flour with 1 tsp garlic powder and salt and 1/2 tsp black pepper. Dredge chicken through the flour to coat, then shake off excess and place to one side. Heat 1 tbsp oil and butter in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken and fry both sides for a few mins, or until golden on the outside and just about cooked through the centre. Remove and place to one side. Melt in 1 tbsp butter and add mushrooms. Fry until they form a golden crust, then reduce heat to medium, add garlic and fry for another 1-2mins. Pour in stock and cream, then add chives and parsley. Simmer for 5mins or so, until the sauce starts to thicken slightly. Stir in parmesan, then add a very gentle squeeze of lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for another minute or so to thicken a little more if you need to. Add chicken back in and baste in the sauce. Serve up and enjoy!

Notes

*Unsalted butter gives you more control over the saltiness of the dish. Fine if you only have salted, just don’t chuck a load of salt in the sauce without taste testing first.

**Lemon juice to cut through the richness of the sauce, not necessarily flavour. I find 1/2 – 1 tsp does the trick so you won’t need much. If you don’t find the sauce too rich at all you can leave this out!

*This recipe is courtesy of food blogger Chris Collins.