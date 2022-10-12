Recipe of the day: Four tasty pumpkin recipes

Citizen Reporter

This ingredient is increasingly becoming a favourite in South African households. Pumpkin recipes are very versatile and there are some new twists to old delights such as pumpkin fritters and more.

Four tasty pumpkin recipes

Parmesan pumpkin fritters

Ingredients

Oil for frying

1 1/4 cups (5 oz. /140 g) shredded pumpkin

4 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 large egg

2 Tablespoons milk

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 dashes of ground black pepper

Thai sweet chilli sauce

Instructions

Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Mix the pumpkin, flour, egg, milk, cheese, baking powder, salt and pepper in a big bowl. Stir to combine well. The mixture should barely bind together and not be wet or watery. Using a spoon, scoop up the pumpkin mixture and drop it gently into the hot oil. Fry in batches until both sides turn golden brown and the inside is cooked through. Remove from oil with a strainer and transfer the fritters to a plate lined with paper towels. Serve hot with Thai sweet chilli sauce.

This recipe can be found on rasamalaysia.com

Pumpkin and Chickpea Salad recipe

Ingredients

½ medium pumpkin (roughly 2 cups)

1 can (400gm/15oz) of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ red onion

½ cup sundried tomatoes

½ cup goats feta, cut into cubes

½ cup fresh mint

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad dressing

2 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 garlic clove, peeled and minced.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 180°C/355°F. Peel and cut the pumpkin into large cubes. Place the pumpkin in a roasting dish in the oven and cook for about 35-40 minutes until the pumpkin is tender. Remove from the oven and leave the pumpkin to cool. Dice the red onion, finely chop the sundried tomatoes and fresh mint. Add the pumpkin, chickpeas, sundried tomatoes, mint, and goat’s feta to a large salad bowl. Pour the dressing over the pumpkin salad just before serving.

This recipe can be found on lovefoodnourish.com

Pumpkin curry

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons avocado oil

3 shallots, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tablespoons grated ginger

2 Tablespoons Thai red curry paste

6 cups cubed squash or pumpkin (I like kabocha or butternut squash best!)

2 (13.5) oz. (383 g) cans coconut milk

1 block extra firm tofu, cut into squares

Zest and juice from one lime

2 Tablespoons coconut sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 kafir lime leaf (optional)

Optional garnishes: cilantro, pumpkin seeds and chilli flakes

Instructions

Heat the avocado oil in a large Dutch oven or pot over medium-high heat. Add in the shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are translucent, about 5-7 minutes. Add in the garlic, ginger, and curry paste. Cook, stirring constantly until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add in the coconut milk, a little at a time, until well mixed. Add in the squash, tofu, lime zest, coconut sugar, salt and lime leaf. Bring the mixture to a simmer. Cover and simmer until the squash is tender, about 10-15 minutes. Remove the curry from the heat and stir in the lime juice. Remove the lime leaf, if using, and serve over rice!

This recipe can be found on darngoodveggies.com

Charcoal pumpkin ice cream

Charcoaled or blackened fruits and vegetables are cooked from the outside in by wrapping them in foil or cooking them peeled before immersing them underneath hot charcoal until caramelised, blackened and cooked.

How to charcoal 1 large pumpkin:

Wrap in foil and place under the braai coals or wood for 1 ½ hour. Remove from the fire, crack open and enjoy as desired or for breakfast lunch or dessert using the following variations.

Ingredients

½ charcoaled pumpkin

Tub of ice cream

Roasted pumpkin seeds or roasted nuts

Salted caramel sauce

Method

Take one-half of the charcoal pumpkin and place it on a dessert dish. Place 500ml of vanilla ice cream on top of the pumpkin. Top the pumpkin with roasted pumpkin seeds and salted caramel sauce. Serve as is, sharing style with multiple spoons.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Norman Heath of Radisson Hotel Group