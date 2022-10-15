Saturday tasty treat: Lazy Makoti’s tiramisu recipe

Citizen Reporter

It is time to make your electricity-consuming recipes once again, as we hope we won’t have load shedding this weekend. This tiramisu needs some patience and a long time in the fridge to set.

However, the only difficult part will be the waiting period, as this Italian classic is easy, with some affordable ingredients and swops from already made products.

Popular cookbook author and food personality Mogau Seshoene known as Lazy Makoti provided popular simple recipes on her social media accounts over the years and her tiramisu is no different.

Lazy Makoti’s easy tiramisu recipe

Ingredients

1 1/2 packet Boudoir biscuits

1 cup of good coffee

4 egg yolks

½ cup sugar

1 cup + 2 tablespoons whipping cream

250ml mascarpone

cocoa powder, for dusting

Method

Place Boudoir biscuits in a baking dish. Pour the coffee over them evenly and allow them to soak while you make the mascarpone filling. Place the egg yolks, sugar, and 2 tablespoons of the cream in a small saucepan and whisk together well. Place over medium heat and whisk constantly, until the sugar is dissolved and the custard thickens. Remove from heat, scrape into a large mixing bowl and let cool completely. In another bowl, beat the remaining cream to stiff peaks. Set aside. Add the mascarpone to the cooled custard and whisk together until smooth. Gently fold in the whipped cream until well combined. Spread a layer of filling over the top of the biscuits. Continue to layer coffee-soaked biscuits and mascarpone filling until you reach the top of the serving dish. Try to end with a layer of filling. Smooth with the back of the spoon. Dust the top with cocoa powder. Refrigerate for several hours

*This recipe can be found on The Lazy Makoti Facebook page