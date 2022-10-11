Recipe of the day: Viral hummus pasta

Citizen Reporter

Viral recipes are all the rage for many foodies and cooks alike. TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest have made simple and easy pasta recipes a must try particularly since many of the ingredients are available in your pantry.

Pasta dishes and recipes can become mundane and repetitive, but content creators are trying interesting new flavours with this favourite starch. Hummus pasta has been popular on TikTok for over a year with millions of views.

It’s made with an easy pasta sauce base such as tomotoes, however, hummus is mixed in to give the dish a creamy texture and hummus pasta is deemed a healthy meal.

There are different variations, you can pick your own choice of pasta and quick cooking vegetables.

Well-known international health food creator and business owner Ella Mills, responsible for the popular brand Deliciously Ella did her own take on the viral hummus pasta.

Her hummus pasta is easy and just needs 15 minutes of your time.

Deliciously Ella viral hummus pasta recipe

Serves 2

Ingredients

200g spaghetti

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, halved and finely sliced

200g mushrooms, finely sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

A handful of spinach, roughly chopped

125g hummus

1 lemon, zest and juice

Pinch chilli flakes, optional

Instructions

Cook the spaghetti in a big pan of boiling water to the packet instructions and drain, reserving a mug of the pasta water. Meanwhile, in a large frying pan add the oil, onions and mushrooms over a medium heat for 10 mins until all the liquid from the mushrooms has been evaporated and the onions are soft. Tip in the garlic and fry for 30 seconds until fragrant. Add the spinach to the pan and fry until wilted. Tip in the hummus and 50ml of the reserved pasta water and stir until creamy. Finish with lemon zest and juice, and serve with a crack of black pepper and a pinch of chilli flakes if you like.

*This recipe was found on Deliciously Ella’s Instagram page