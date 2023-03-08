Recipe of the day: Crispy mayonnaise chicken thighs with pumpkin bake

Citizen Reporter

Mayonnaise doesn’t only have to be paired with your chicken in a sandwich, there are many other delicious ways to include mayonnaise in your chicken dishes. These crispy mayonnaise chicken thighs are only one of the many recipes you can try.

Serve your crispy mayonnaise chicken thighs with a delicious pumpkin bake and green beans, potato wedges, chips or even a side salad if you are looking for a healthier meal.

Crispy mayonnaise chicken thighs

Ingredients

Mayonnaise – a generous tablespoon for each thigh

Dry, seasoned breadcrumbs (gluten-free works well here) – a generous tablespoon for each thigh

Small- to medium-size bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs – as many as you want

Method

Centre the oven rack, and preheat the oven to 220°C. Put the mayonnaise and the breadcrumbs in separate bowls to avoid contaminating their containers. Arrange the chicken pieces on the prepared baking sheet. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Spoon a dollop of the mayonnaise on each thigh, and spread it out with the back of the spoon. Sprinkle on the breadcrumbs, and then press them down with the back of a spoon to glue them in place. Bake in the preheated oven until the breadcrumbs turn deep golden brown – about 30 minutes.

*This recipe was found on www.agardenforthehouse.com

Pumpkin bake

If you don’t have time to make pumpkin fritters, this pumpkin bake is a delicious alternative and can bake in the oven while you finish other chores around the house.

Ingredients

60g All-purpose Flour

5ml Baking Powder

100g Brown Sugar (substitute for honey to make it healthier)

1 Egg

125ml Cream

125ml Milk

315g Mashed Pumpkin

125ml Cinnamon Sugar

40ml Butter

Method

Preheat your oven, 180°C. Mix the dry ingredients (not cinnamon sugar). Beat the egg, cream, milk together. Add the pumpkin and mix well. Spoon into a baking dish. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar on top and add the drops of butter. Bake for 1 hour.

*This recipe was found on www.teach-me-mommy.com