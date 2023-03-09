Recipe of the day: Classic sex on the beach cocktail

Citizen Reporter

The weekend is nearing and there is no better feeling than patting yourself on the back for getting through a hard week. If you don’t want to go to a bar, making a sex on the beach cocktail sounds about right.

This classic cocktail has many origin stories, however, not one is set in stone. However, because it’s popular, sex on the beach is actually easy to make at home.

If you want to make your own sex on the beach recipe for a celebration or to chill, this classic recipe will do the trick and there is an added cocktail recipe to get the drinks flowing.

Classic sex on the beach recipe

Ingredients

¼ cup of vodka

2 tablespoons of peach schnapps

¼ cup of orange juice

¼ cup of cranberry juice

Optional: a teaspoon of lemon juice

Instructions

Build the ingredients in a hurricane glass with ice.

Stir.

Garnish with orange slices and some cherries. Drink up!

Notes

You can shake it in a cocktail shaker with ice and strain it into the glass if you prefer. Some versions call for that, but the official IBA recipe calls for building the ingredients right in the glass. Add a teaspoon of lemon juice to add a little tart note to counter the sweetness. It’s delicious. Feel free to tweak the ingredient amounts to your taste.

This recipe can be found on mixthatdrink.com.

Smokey Maraschino Sours

Ingredients

50ml slightly peated scotch whisky

25ml lime Juice

20ml Maraschino syrup

15ml cellulose (Cellulose is a powdered vegan-friendly plant extract that is mixed with water)

25ml red wine float (we tend to use Cabernet Sauvignon mixed with club soda and ice cream)

Notes*

Maraschino Syrup: When you purchase a jar of maraschino cherries, the syrup tends to be waterlogged and not as sweet as a syrup would be. Measure out the liquid contents and cook with sugar and cherries, to create a sweeter syrup. It’s two parts liquid to one part sugar until the sugar is dissolved.

Cellulose is a powdered vegan-friendly plant extract that is mixed with water. You can use other substitutes such as egg white, chickpea or butter bean brine and clarified milk. It is used to bind the ingredients and adds texture to a drink.

Instructions:

Add all ingredients (except the red wine) to a shaker with ice, and give it a good shake until your hands start to feel cold. Strain over ice in a tumbler, and carefully add your red wine to the cocktail. Garnish with a maraschino cherry and a slice of lemon.

This recipe is courtesy of the head mixologist Melrick Harrison of Radisson Blu Waterfront.