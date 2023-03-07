Recipe of the day: Coleslaw salad in three ways

Citizen Reporter

One of South Africa’s favourite side dishes, coleslaw salads can be mixed up and changed from the classic recipe of just adding mayonnaise.

These coleslaw salad recipes range from the classic to the healthy and interesting take on dressing to your cabbage salad. This salad is great for your pulled pork burgers, your grilled meats, and even in sandwiches.

Coleslaw salad recipes three ways

Chef Zola Nene’s simple classic coleslaw recipe

Ingredients

2 cups shredded green cabbage

1 cup shredded red cabbage

1 cup grated carrot

1/2 onion, finely chopped

3 Tbs chopped parsley

1 cup plain yoghurt

1 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbs honey

2 Tbs white wine vinegar

Instructions

For the coleslaw, combine all the ingredients in a large bowl, then toss together well.

This recipe can be found on zolanene.com.

Sweet onion coleslaw salad dressing recipe

Ingredients

1 cup of sugar

⅓ cup of white vinegar

½ cup of vegetable oil

1 tsp of whole celery seeds

¼ to ⅓ cup grated sweet white or yellow onion, to taste

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, stir sugar and vinegar until sugar dissolves. Remove the saucepan from heat and add the remaining ingredients, stirring to combine. Let cool. Transfer to a 1-quart jar with a lid, or use a similarly sized container. The dressing will appear layered and separated, which is fine. Refrigerate to cool completely. To make the coleslaw salad: About 30 minutes prior to meal time, add the shredded cabbage to a large bowl. Give the jar of dressing a vigorous shake to incorporate, until the dressing has a cloudy appearance. Then drizzle the dressing over the cabbage. Place the prepared salad in the refrigerator to chill until you’re ready to eat. Then fold the salad a few times to incorporate, it before placing it on the table. So easy!

This recipe can be found on afarmgirlsdabbles.com.

Easy healthy coleslaw salad

Coleslaw ingredients

2 cups finely sliced purple cabbage (one small cabbage will be more than plenty)

2 cups finely sliced green cabbage (one small cabbage will be more than plenty)

2 cups shredded carrots (I used store-bought shredded organic carrots, but you could also grate them on a box grater, in a food processor, or julienne the carrots with a sharp knife)

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Up to ¾ cup mixed seeds (a mi of pumpkin seeds—and sunflower seeds, with some sesame seeds and poppy seeds)

Lemon dressing ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

2 to 3 tablespoons lemon juice, to taste

1 clove garlic, pressed or minced

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

Instructions

In a medium serving bowl, combine the prepared purple and green cabbage, carrots and parsley. Set aside. Measure out your seeds into a small skillet. Toast over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the seeds are fragrant and the pepitas are starting to make little popping noises. Pour the toasted seeds into the mixing bowl and toss to combine. To make the dressing, in a small bowl, combine the olive oil with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Add the garlic, cumin and salt and whisk until thoroughly blended. Drizzle the dressing over the slaw and toss until all of the ingredients are lightly coated in the dressing. Taste and add an additional tablespoon of lemon juice if the slaw needs a little more zip. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate to marinate for up to several hours.

This recipe can be found on cookieandkate.com.