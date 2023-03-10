Recipe of the day: Easy gravy chicken gizzards

Citizen Reporter

This may not be to everyone’s tastes. Eating organ meat isn’t everyone’s alley, such as chicken hearts, chicken gizzards or livers, however, they are the quickest part of the meat to cook.

Chicken gizzards are found in the stomach of a chicken and organ meats are one of the healthiest sources of protein you will get.

Making them packed with flavour, and remaining tender and saucy is simple. Because they can be ready within 5-10 minutes, chicken gizzards need a generous hand of spices to get the desired flavours.

These two recipes will get your dinner ready in 30 minutes, these chicken gizzards can be served with either pap, rice, mashed potatoes, barley or grilled vegetables.

Quick and delicious chicken gizzards by The Lazy Makoti

Ingredients

1 onion, chopped

1 teaspoon Garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Barbeque spice

1 teaspoon Chicken spice

1 teaspoon chopped Parsley

1 teaspoon brown onion soup

250 grams of chicken hearts or gizzards

Instructions

Saute onion and garlic in a pan in a little oil till translucent and cooked. Add the spices and combine well. Add the chicken hearts and cook on a low heat till cooked through. Combine the onions soup with a little cold water and add to the hearts. Simmer for 5 more minutes, and serve with hot pap.

This recipe can be found on The Lazy Makoti Facebook page.

Chicken gizzard gravy

Ingredients

1 tbsp oil

1 1/2 lb chicken gizzards

1 yellow onion

1 large carrot

3 tbsp flour

3 cup water

1/2 tbsp salt adjust to taste

1 tsp pepper

3 bay leaves

Method

Prepare all ingredients for the recipe. In a pot, preheat the oil. Place diced onions and grated carrots into the pot and cook until the ingredients are golden brown. Add gizzards, and season with salt and pepper. Cook until gizzards are golden. Add flour and cook for another minute. Pour in water and add bay leaves. Leave it to simmer for about 30 minutes. Serve over barley, mashed potatoes, or rice or see above for other ideas.

This recipe can be found on momdish.com.