Recipe of the day: One skillet lasagna in 30 minutes

Cookers around the world are learning to cut down their time in the kitchen, saving money and redesigning old recipes to match their foodie needs such as making a quick and easy skillet lasagna.

On average making lasagna needs at least an hour and longer if you need to cook the lasagna before layering it and placing it in the oven.

TikTok creators have popularised the “reinvention” of some of our old favourites and in honour of this, this one skillet lasagna is a great recipe for dinner.

Easy one-skillet lasagna in 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 medium yellow onion, diced

1 pound (450 grams) lean ground beef

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon oregano

8 lasagna noodles, broken into fourths

5 cups tomato sauce (homemade or jarred)

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

3/4 cup ricotta cheese

For some inspiration, check out this video to make a skillet lasagna.

Instructions

Heat the olive oil in a deep skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent, about 3-4 minutes. Add the ground beef and salt, pepper, garlic powder and oregano. Use a spatula to break the beef up into small bite-size pieces as it cooks. Cook until brown, about 8 minutes. Add the broken-up lasagna noodles. Pour the sauce over the noodles and beef and stir. Cover the pan and let simmer until the lasagna noodles are tender, about 15-20 minutes, stirring every so often to prevent the noodles from sticking together. Stir in 3/4 cup of the mozzarella, 1/4 cup of the Parmesan, and 1/4 cup of the ricotta. Then spoon the remaining ricotta in dollops over the top of the lasagna followed by the remaining mozzarella and Parmesan. Place the lid back on the pan to allow the cheese to melt or stick the pan under the broiler until the cheese is bubbly and melted. Serve.

This recipe can be found on eat-drink-love.com