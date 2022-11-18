Recipe of the day: Creamy one pan garlic shrimp with naan bread

Citizen Reporter

After a long week, nothing sounds as good as a one-pan recipe where you can throw everything in one go but have tasty results.

This is an easy one-pan creamy shrimp recipe and will have you licking your plate. For the lash colour, you can add in some of your favourite seasonings such as barbeque and cajun spice to get the deep brown colour.

You can substitute the heavy cream with some coconut milk to make it dairy free. Same with the cheese, such as an easy melting cheese like cheddar.

This creamy shrimp recipe can also be served with vegetables, rice, pasta or garlic nana, the recipe is below.

Creamy one-pan garlic shrimp recipe

Ingredients

1 lb Shrimp

Seasonings of Choice (Tony’s Cajun Seasoning, Old Bay, and Red Pepper Flake)

2 Tbsp Butter

4 Cloves Garlic

1 Shallot

1 Cup Heavy Cream

1 1/2 Cup Shredded Mozzarella

1/2 Cup Parmesan Cheese

Chopped Parsley

2 Tbsp Lemon Juice

Instructions

In a hot skillet, add some oil, shrimp and seasonings. Toss your shrimp around and add 1 tbsp of butter. When the shrimp is fully cooked, remove from the skillet. Add another tbsp of butter and some more seasonings. Throw in your garlic and shallot. Add some red pepper flakes and stir. Pour in your heavy cream and mix. Add your cheese and let the sauce thicken. Finally, add some parsley and lemon juice. Pour sauce over shrimp and enjoy.

This recipe can be found on sauceupfoods.com

Garlic naan bread

This naan bread would greatly pair with your creamy shrimp.

Ingredients

4 cups white bread flour extra if the dough is sticky

1 cup water

1/2 cup natural yoghurt or dairy-free plain yoghurt

1/3 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

7 grams active dry yeast or 14 grams fresh yeast

1/4 cup lukewarm water

1 teaspoon sugar

Garlic Sauce

handful of coriander or parsley

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons melted ghee or butter

1 teaspoon salt

Instructions

Prepare the yeast. Combine the yeast, sugar, and lukewarm water in a bowl. Stir well to dissolve the yeast and then set aside to activate for 10 minutes.

Prepare the naan dough. In a large bowl (or directly in a stand mixer), combine the flour, water, yoghurt, olive oil, salt, and yeast mixture and mix well, kneading, until a dough is formed that is smooth and elastic.

Place the dough ball in a large oiled bowl, brushing the top with a little oil and covering with a kitchen towel. Set it aside in a warm location to rise for an hour until it doubles in size.

Prepare the garlic butter topping.

As the dough rises, prepare the topping by melting the butter in the microwave (or stovetop) and combining it with the remainder of the topping ingredients. Chop and shape the dough.

Deflate the risen dough slightly and chop it into 6-8 pieces, depending on how large you want the garlic naan to be. To shape them I just used my fingers and lightly pressed into the dough to deflate and shape it into my desired size/shape no thicker than about 1/4-inch.

Cook the naan bread.

Preheat a large skillet with a little oil over medium-high heat (I used 7 on my induction hob). Once hot, add one naan at a time and cook for 2-3 minutes until lots of bubbles form on top then flip and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Repeat with the remaining naan.

Make sure to keep any cooked naan under a kitchen towel to keep them warm/fresh before serving.

Top the garlic naan. Brush each of the cooked naans with a little of the garlic butter mixture and then serve immediately.

This recipe was found alphafoodie.com