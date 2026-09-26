Fibre-maxxing: Apple and walnut salad recipe

Here is an easy way to add more fibre to your meals.

Looking for an easy way to add more fibre to your meals? This colourful salad combines fruit and vegetables in a simple dish that works as a side or light meal.

This apple and walnut salad combines crisp apples with baby spinach, red cabbage, carrots and celery or fennel. A mustard and honey dressing brings the ingredients together, while gorgonzola and toasted walnuts add flavour and texture.

Apple and Walnut Salad recipe

Ingredients

Baby spinach

Celery or fennel, shaved

Red cabbage, shredded

Multicoloured carrots, blanched

Pink Lady® apples, sliced

Gorgonzola, crumbled

Walnuts, toasted

For the dressing

Dijon mustard

Honey

Garlic, crushed

Lemon or lime juice

Fresh parsley, chopped

Olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Arrange the baby spinach, shaved celery or fennel, shredded red cabbage, blanched carrots and sliced apples on a serving platter. Whisk together the Dijon mustard, honey and crushed garlic. Add the lemon or lime juice and chopped parsley. Season to taste. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until the dressing thickens. Pour the dressing over the salad. Top with crumbled gorgonzola and toasted walnuts, if desired.

*This recipe is courtesy of Pink Lady®