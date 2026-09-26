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Fibre-maxxing: Apple and walnut salad recipe

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Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

26 September 2026

05:00 am

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Here is an easy way to add more fibre to your meals.

Apple and Walnut Salad

Apple and Walnut Salad recipe. Picture: iStock

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Looking for an easy way to add more fibre to your meals? This colourful salad combines fruit and vegetables in a simple dish that works as a side or light meal.

This apple and walnut salad combines crisp apples with baby spinach, red cabbage, carrots and celery or fennel. A mustard and honey dressing brings the ingredients together, while gorgonzola and toasted walnuts add flavour and texture.

Apple and Walnut Salad recipe

Ingredients

  • Baby spinach
  • Celery or fennel, shaved
  • Red cabbage, shredded
  • Multicoloured carrots, blanched
  • Pink Lady® apples, sliced
  • Gorgonzola, crumbled
  • Walnuts, toasted

For the dressing

  • Dijon mustard
  • Honey
  • Garlic, crushed
  • Lemon or lime juice
  • Fresh parsley, chopped
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

  1. Arrange the baby spinach, shaved celery or fennel, shredded red cabbage, blanched carrots and sliced apples on a serving platter.
  2. Whisk together the Dijon mustard, honey and crushed garlic.
  3. Add the lemon or lime juice and chopped parsley. Season to taste.
  4. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until the dressing thickens.
  5. Pour the dressing over the salad.
  6. Top with crumbled gorgonzola and toasted walnuts, if desired.

*This recipe is courtesy of Pink Lady®

Print

Apple and walnut salad

Apple and Walnut Salad

  • Author: Pink Lady®

Ingredients

    • Baby spinach

    • Celery or fennel, shaved

    • Red cabbage, shredded

    • Multicoloured carrots, blanched

RELATED ARTICLES

    • Pink Lady® apples, sliced

    • Gorgonzola, crumbled

    • Walnuts, toasted

For the dressing

    • Honey

    • Garlic, crushed

    • Lemon or lime juice

    • Fresh parsley, chopped

    • Olive oil

  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

  1. Arrange the baby spinach, shaved celery or fennel, shredded red cabbage, blanched carrots and sliced apples on a serving platter.

  2. Whisk together the Dijon mustard, honey and crushed garlic.

  3. Add the lemon or lime juice and chopped parsley. Season to taste.

  4. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until the dressing thickens.

  5. Pour the dressing over the salad.

  6. Top with crumbled gorgonzola and toasted walnuts, if desired.

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