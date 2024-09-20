Heritage Day meal ideas: Grilled mieliepap cakes with chakalaka eggs
Celebrate Heritage Day with a dish that brings together traditional flavours and a modern twist!
Grilled Mieliepap Cakes with Chakalaka Eggs. Picture: Supplied
This vibrant meal combines the rich, creamy texture of maize meal pap with spicy chakalaka, topped off with perfectly cooked eggs.
Whether you’re hosting a braai or enjoying a cosy meal at home, this recipe is sure to bring a taste of South Africa’s diverse culinary heritage to your table.
Grilled mieliepap cakes with chakalaka eggs
Ingredients
- 1 L (4 cups) chicken stock
- Salt and pepper
- 310 ml (1¼ cups) maize meal
- 5 ml (1 tsp) oregano, finely chopped + extra
- Olive oil, for brushing
- 410 g tin chakalaka
- 4 eggs
Method
- For the pap cakes, bring the stock and 2.5 ml (½ tsp) salt to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
- Slowly add in the maize meal, whisking continually to prevent lumps from forming.
- Cover and cook for 15 minutes. Stir with a wooden spoon and cook, covered, for a further 10 minutes or until cooked. Stir through the oregano.
- Press evenly into a 23 cm square on a greased baking tray. Cut into 4 x 11 cm rounds with a cookie cutter.
- Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan on high and grill the pap cakes for about 2 minutes on each side or until golden.
- Meanwhile, heat the chakalaka in a large frying pan on medium until hot.
- Make 4 holes in between the mixture and break an egg into each.
- Cook for about 5 minutes for soft yolks or until eggs are cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with the pap cakes and garnish with extra oregano.
*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)
