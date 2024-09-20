Heritage Day meal ideas: Grilled mieliepap cakes with chakalaka eggs

Celebrate Heritage Day with a dish that brings together traditional flavours and a modern twist!

This vibrant meal combines the rich, creamy texture of maize meal pap with spicy chakalaka, topped off with perfectly cooked eggs.

Whether you’re hosting a braai or enjoying a cosy meal at home, this recipe is sure to bring a taste of South Africa’s diverse culinary heritage to your table.

Grilled mieliepap cakes with chakalaka eggs

Ingredients

1 L (4 cups) chicken stock

Salt and pepper

310 ml (1¼ cups) maize meal

5 ml (1 tsp) oregano, finely chopped + extra

Olive oil, for brushing

410 g tin chakalaka

4 eggs

Method

For the pap cakes, bring the stock and 2.5 ml (½ tsp) salt to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Slowly add in the maize meal, whisking continually to prevent lumps from forming. Cover and cook for 15 minutes. Stir with a wooden spoon and cook, covered, for a further 10 minutes or until cooked. Stir through the oregano. Press evenly into a 23 cm square on a greased baking tray. Cut into 4 x 11 cm rounds with a cookie cutter. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan on high and grill the pap cakes for about 2 minutes on each side or until golden. Meanwhile, heat the chakalaka in a large frying pan on medium until hot. Make 4 holes in between the mixture and break an egg into each. Cook for about 5 minutes for soft yolks or until eggs are cooked to your liking. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with the pap cakes and garnish with extra oregano.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)

