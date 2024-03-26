J’ Something shares three delicious Easter recipes you have to try
Whether you're hosting a lavish Easter brunch or an intimate family dinner, these dishes will surely delight the senses and create lasting memories.
Three delicious Easter recipes you have to try. Pictures: Supplied
Looking for Easter lunch inspiration? We’ve got you covered with three delicious recipes shared by musician and celebrity chef J’Something. You’ll love these recipes because they are really super quick to prepare.
Easter is a busy time, meaning you have limited time to create extravagant dishes. The below recipes combine simplicity with sophistication, allowing you to impress your guests without spending hours in the kitchen.
J’ Something’s Easter recipe collection to inspire your cooking this weekend:
Cheesy Roasted Cauliflower with Parmalat’s Mature Cheddar and Gouda
This delicious roasted cauliflower dish will make the perfect side to serve with your chicken, lamb or gammon.
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 35 minutes
- Total Time: 45 minutes
- Category: Side
- Method: oven-bake
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 1 large cauliflower
- 50g unsalted butter
- 50g plain flour
- large pinch of sweet smoked paprika
- 600ml whole milk
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 170g mature cheddar and gouda, grated plus extra for baking
- ½ bunch of chives, finely chopped
Instructions
- Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Pull any large leaves off the cauliflower. Carefully lower the cauliflower into the water and boil for 15 min, then drain and set aside.
- Heat the oven to 180°
- Melt the butter in a medium pan over medium heat, then stir in the flour and paprika, and cook for 1-2 min. Remove from the heat and slowly whisk in the milk until smooth, then mix in the mustard. Return the pan to the heat and bring the mixture to a boil, whisking continuously. Add two-thirds of the cheese and whisk until the cheese has melted. Season to taste.
- Put the cauliflower in the middle of a deep baking dish and pour over the cheese sauce. Sprinkle it with the remaining cheese. Bake uncovered for 30-35 min until golden brown and bubbling. Scatter with the chives before serving.
Chicken Wings with a creamy Parmalat Yoghurt dip
Who doesn’t love crispy chicken wings dunked in a creamy sauce? It’s always a crowd pleaser.
- Prep Time: 20 minutes
- Cook Time: 50 minutes
- Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
- Category: Chicken
- Method: oven-bake, Air fry
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
Chicken Wings:
- 12 chicken wings, cut into drums and flats
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 4 tbsp butter
- 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1 tbsp ginger, finely minced
- 4 tbsp honey
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar
- 4 tbsp soy sauce
- 6 tbsp gochujang
- 1 tbsp toasted white and black sesame seeds, for garnish
- Sliced spring onion
Yoghurt & Garlic Sauce:
- 1 cup full cream plain yoghurt
- 2 tbsp mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
Instructions
Method Chicken Wings:
- Preheat the oven/air fryer to 200° Line a large baking sheet with baking paper. Set aside.
- Season wings with salt and black pepper.
- Bake for 50 minutes or air fry for 35 minutes.
- In the meantime, add the butter, garlic, and ginger to a large pan over medium heat. Cook the ginger and garlic for 2-3 minutes.
- Add the remaining ingredients to the pan except for the sesame seeds.
- Whisk to combine and cook over medium heat until the sauce thickens – about 8-10 minutes.
- Add the cooked wings to a large bowl then pour over the sauce, toss or mix with a spoon until well coated.
- Place the wings into a serving dish and garnish with the sesame seeds and sliced spring onion.
Method Yoghurt and Garlic sauce:
- In a medium bowl, stir together the yoghurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic, and salt.
- If the sauce is too thick, add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, to thin it to your desired consistency. Season to taste.
Raspberry Truffle with Parmalat’s Vanilla Custard
This trifle is super quick and easy to make. You will love it!
- Prep Time: 20 minutes
- Cook Time: 50 minutes
- Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
- Category: Dessert
- Method: no-bake
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 1 Madeira cake
- 1 packet raspberry jelly, 500ml boiling water
- 24 fresh raspberries
- 1 carton of Parmalat custard
- 100 ml whipping cream
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tsp icing Sugar
- Store-bought meringue, crushed
- Fresh Raspberries, for garnish
- White chocolate shavings, for garnish
Instructions
- Make the jelly. Make up 550ml jelly according to the packet instructions. Allow to cool.
- Cut the Madeira cake into slices to make a layer of sponge in the base of the trifle dish and top with a few raspberries.
- Spoon the jelly slowly over the sponge and fruit.
- Once the jelly base has set add the cold Parmalat custard, then whip the whipping cream with the vanilla extract and icing sugar until soft peaks form.
- Fold in the crushed meringue.
- Spoon the cream on top of the custard. Decorate with raspberries, meringues, and some shavings of white chocolate.
*Recipes developed by J’Something and courtesy of Parmalat.
