Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Xanet Scheepers

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Digital Lifestyle Editor

4 minute read

25 Mar 2024

04:02 pm

Recipe of the day: Hot Cross bun Bombe – a show-stopping Easter dessert

If the hot cross bun fever hasn’t hit your household yet, this delicious dessert will have you dashing to the shops to stock up.

Hot cross bun bombe

Picture: Supplied

With Easter weekend almost upon us, Hot Cross bun fever has hit South Africa. Grocery stores’ shelves have been filled with these delicious treats for a couple of weeks already, but sales are guaranteed to start booming this week.

‘Hot Cross Buns’ have been trending on X since Monday morning with users sharing their recipes and photos of warm, toasty buttered buns.

Despite being famous as an Easter treat, hot cross buns are actually very versatile and can be enjoyed in many different ways.

Having introduced two Crafted Collection Hot Cross bun varieties – Pink Apple & Caramel and Honey Burst & Cranberry, in addition to their other familiar favourites, Pick n Pay has shared a creative Easter dessert recipe using their popular chocolate hot cross buns.

ALSO SEE: Sous Chef Zakhele Ndlozi’s Raspberry Cinnamon Brioche Cake

Hot Cross Bombe

Ingredients

  • 2 packets (12) PnP chocolate hot cross buns, halved
  • 2L PnP vanilla caramel flavoured dairy ice cream
  • Handful red berries, for serving
  • 1 packet (6s) PnP candy-coated chocolate eggs, for serving

Caramel sauce:

  • 1 cup (250ml) sugar
  • ⅓ cup (80ml) cream
  • ¼ cup (60ml) cold butter

Method

  1. Line a 2L bowl with clingfilm, then line the sides of the bowl with the top halves of the buns to create the outer layer, making sure there are no gaps.
  2. Fill bun-lined bowl with ice cream.
  3. Top with remaining hot cross bun bottoms to form a base.
  4. Cover with clingfilm and freeze overnight (or for at least 4–5 hours).
  5. For the butterscotch sauce, place sugar in a saucepan and add enough water to wet the sugar – about ¼ cup (60ml).
  6. Bring to a gentle simmer while stirring sugar until dissolved. (Once the sugar has dissolved, stop stirring, as this can crystalise the sugar, and bring to the boil.)
  7. Boil until sugar turns an amber colour and large bubbles appear. (Swirl the pot if only one side changes colour – it happens quickly, so keep a close eye.)
  8. Once the sugar is a rich amber colour, add cream and butter all at once.
  9. Swirl to combine and cook for a moment longer on lower heat. Set aside.
  10. Invert bowl to turn out the bombe and top with berries and candy-coated eggs.
  11. Serve with sauce on the side.
Print

Hot Cross bun Bombe

An Easter dessert showstopper that can be made well in advance. Using shop-bought caramel or chocolate sauce makes this dessert even easier.

  • Author: Pick n Pay
  • Category: Dessert
  • Method: no-cook
  • Cuisine: South African

Ingredients

Scale
  • 2 packets (12) PnP chocolate hot cross buns, halved
  • 2L PnP vanilla caramel flavoured dairy ice cream
  • Handful red berries, for serving
  • 1 packet (6s) PnP candy-coated chocolate eggs, for serving

Caramel sauce:

  • 1 cup (250ml) sugar
  • ⅓ cup (80ml) cream
  • ¼ cup (60ml) cold butter

Instructions

  1. Line a 2L bowl with clingfilm, then line the sides of the bowl with the top halves of the buns to create the outer layer, making sure there are no gaps.
  2. Fill bun-lined bowl with ice cream.
  3. Top with remaining hot cross bun bottoms to form a base.
  4. Cover with clingfilm and freeze overnight (or for at least 4–5 hours).
  5. For the butterscotch sauce, place sugar in a saucepan and add enough water to wet the sugar – about ¼ cup (60ml).
  6. Bring to a gentle simmer while stirring sugar until dissolved. (Once the sugar has dissolved, stop stirring, as this can crystalise the sugar, and bring to the boil.)
  7. Boil until sugar turns an amber colour and large bubbles appear. (Swirl the pot if only one side changes colour – it happens quickly, so keep a close eye.)
  8. Once the sugar is a rich amber colour, add cream and butter all at once.
  9. Swirl to combine and cook for a moment longer on lower heat. Set aside.
  10. Invert bowl to turn out the bombe and top with berries and candy-coated eggs.
  11. Serve with sauce on the side.

NOW SEE: Pineapple Teriyaki Style Sauce Glazed Ribs with Grilled Pineapple Salad

Read more on these topics

dessert easter weekend recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Suspected rhino poachers arrested in Limpopo
Courts Joshlin Smith latest: All four suspects choose to remain behind bars
News ‘Mapisa-Nqakula does not have a right not to be arrested’ – NPA
Courts ANC vs MK party: Will Zuma’s face appear on the ballot paper?
Personal Finance Weekend flight prices compared: Tips for savvy travellers

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe