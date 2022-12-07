Recipe of the day: Jenny Morris’ seared tuna salad

Citizen Reporter

As we are in the thick of the holiday season, there is going to be a lot of food being passed around the table and special celebration meals such as seared tuna salads occupied by bright coloured stone fruits.

One of the most beloved South African chefs, Chef Jenny Morris and Mokgadi Itsweng are prepping for the delicious festive season menus, and they have offered some recipes to make for our own holiday menus.

The recipes stick to their trade and the cuisines they love Morris’ recipes love North African and Mediterranean flavours. Itsweng is known in the culinary world for her push and campaign to use more indigenous ingredients and centring vegetarian meals.

As the recipes and their menu centre around stone fruits, Mokgadi says they are taking full advantage of summer ingredients as they also pair well with cheeses and nuts.

This Jenny Morris‘ Oriental seared tuna salad plums is a taste of summer and the holidays. She also suggests having some fresh fruits at the centre of your table.

Oriental seared tuna salad with plums recipe

Ingredients

The Salad

3 cups diced plums

1 cup diced cucumber

1 small red onion diced

2 red chillies finely chopped

Handful mint chopped

A handful of coriander chopped

Method

Toss all the ingredients together and chill.

The Dressing

2 cloves grated garlic

1/2 orange juice

1 Tbsp orange zest

1/2 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 Tbsps red wine vinegar

Method

Blitz all the ingredients together.

ALSO TRY: Sunday roast: Garlic roasted lamb rack with rich butter sauce

The Fish

olive oil

800g tuna steaks

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Method

Rub the steaks with olive and season with salt and pepper. Heat a grill pan till very hot and sear the tuna, don’t overcook. Rest the tuna and then cut it into blocks. Assemble the salad On a platter layer the salad and tuna drizzle dressing between the layers.

This recipe is courtesy of juicydelicious.co.za.