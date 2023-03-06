Recipe of the day: Juicy nectarine and mozzarella salad

To jazz up your meat-free Mondays, nothing helps a salad like a good helping of cheese, basil vinaigrette, some chopped nuts and a helping of fresh herbs, particularly from this nectarine mozzarella salad.
This nectarine, mozzarella salad is healthy and has some crunch, sweetness and a slight hint of spice.
This recipe is courtesy of the cookbook Sam Linsell and it has been described as a flavour bomb.
Nectarine and mozzarella salad recipe
Ingredients
Basil Vinaigrette
- 30gms basil leaves (approximately 2 cups lightly packed)
- 25gms shallot (½ small), chopped
- ½ tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice (half a small lemon)
- 2 Tbsp white/red wine vinegar or sherry vinegar
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil (mild in flavour)
- ¾ tsp sea salt flakes such as Maldon
- Pinch black pepper
- ½ tsp honey – optional
Nectarine and Mozzarella Salad
- 4 – 5 ripe or slightly under-ripe nectarines, cut in half and sliced into wedges
- 1 ball of fior di latte mozzarella/Buffalo mozzarella or burrata
- About 150g net weight of cheese
- 1 wheel goats milk feta (or regular feta) (approximately 70g)
- Juice from half a small lemon
- 1 Tbsp vodka (optional)
- A small handful of chopped walnuts
- Leaves from a couple of mint sprigs, roughly torn
- A small handful of wild rocket leaves
- A generous coating of basil vinaigrette
- Sea salt flakes and black pepper
Instructions
- To make the basil vinaigrette, place all the ingredients into a small or power blender and blitz until smooth.
- Pour the dressing into a jar and keep any leftovers for later use.
- Assemble the salad just before you want to serve it.
- Place the sliced nectarines in a bowl with the vodka and lemon juice and give it a toss. Allow soaking for about 5 -10 minutes.
- Scatter most of the sliced nectarines on a platter (reserving a few to go on top) and then break the mozzarella into rough pieces and place them in and around the fruit.
- Crumble the feta over the nectarines and mozzarella.
- Scatter over the remaining nectarines.
- Generously drizzle the salad with basil vinaigrette.
- Scatter the chopped walnuts, mint leaves and wild rocket.
This recipe from Sam Linsell courtesy of juicydelicious.co.za.