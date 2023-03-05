Sunday roast: Garlic beef strips and potatoes skillet

Citizen Reporter

Garlic, butter, beef strips and crispy potatoes? This sounds perfect for a Sunday lunch or any day for dinner during the week.

You would be happy to know this garlic beef strips and potatoes skillet recipe can be done in one pan.

Garlic beef strips and potatoes skillet

Ingredients

650g flank steak, sliced against the grain (or ribeye steak, tenderloin, strip loin, strip steak etc)

650g baby yellow potatoes, quartered

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 tablespoons butter, divided

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh oregano, chopped

Salt and fresh cracked pepper

Crushed red chilli pepper flakes, optional

The marinade

1/3 cup soy sauce (or coconut amino for paleo and gluten-free)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon hot sauce (we used Sriracha)

Fresh cracked pepper

Instructions

To prepare the garlic butter steak recipe with potato wedges: In a large bowl, combine the steak strips with soy sauce, olive oil, pepper, and hot sauce. Set aside and allow steak strips to marinate while you cook potatoes. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, mix 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter. When butter is melted, add potato wedges. Cook for about 4 minutes, stir and cook an additional 4-5 minutes until potato wedges are golden and fork-tender. Transfer sauteed potatoes to a plate and set aside. Keep the same skillet over medium heat and add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter, garlic, red chilli pepper flakes, and fresh herbs. Lay the steak strips in one layer in the skillet, keeping the drained steak marinade for later. Cook the steak strips on each side for 1 minute each, until nicely browned – adjust timing depending on how you like your steak. Right before the Garlic Butter steak is done, you can stir in the reserved marinade if you like, and cook for one minute. Add the potato wedges back to the garlic butter steak pan and heat through. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if necessary. Remove from heat and serve immediately your steak and potatoes, garnished with more crushed chilli pepper, fresh herbs, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese over the potatoes if you like. Enjoy!

This recipe is courtesy of eatwell.com