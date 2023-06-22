Recipe of the day: 2 novel butter chicken recipes to try this week

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

We all have our favourite winter meals that we love to prepare, but sometimes you do tire of the same old, same old. If butter chicken is one of your favourite go-to-meals, but you find yourself getting bored of serving it the same way, why not try these novel ideas to make things a little more interesting at dinner.

These butter chicken roti bowls and wraps are also ideal to serve as finger foods when you have a party.

Butter chicken roti bowls

Ingredients

6 mini roti

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

6 chicken fillet thighs, diced

1 brown onion, diced

Mild Butter Chicken Simmer Sauce (available from all leading shops)

200g frozen peas

Yoghurt, to serve

Coriander leaves to serve, optional

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C / 160°C fan forced. Spray roti with olive oil cooking spray and press into a 6-hole muffin pan. Bake in the oven for 12-14 minutes or until golden brown. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add chicken and cook for 5-6 minutes or until browned on all sides. Transfer to a plate. Drain excess fat and discard. Add onion and cook for 5 minutes or until softened. Pour Passage to India Butter Chicken Simmer Sauce and ¼ cup water into pan and bring to a simmer. Return chicken to pan, coating well with sauce. Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through, adding peas for the last 2 minutes. Spoon butter chicken into roti bowls. Serve with yoghurt and coriander, if you like.

*This recipe was found on www.myfoodbook.com.au

Butter chicken wraps

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

200g chicken breasts, sliced

Butter Chicken cook-in sauce (available from all leading shops)

2 tortilla wraps

¼ cup unsweetened plain yoghurt

Lettuce leaves

¼ red onion, peeled and sliced

Note: If you want to make more wraps, just double or triple the recipe.

Method

Heat a dash of oil in a non-stick frying pan and pan-fry Tegel Thin Cut Chicken Breast for 3-5 minutes or until cooked through. Stir through the Wattie’s Big Eat Butter Chicken and cook for a further 2 minutes or until warmed through. Spread the yoghurt over the wraps, top with the butter chicken mix, lettuce and onion. Roll up and serve as a light meal.

*This recipe was found on www.foodinaminute.co.nz

