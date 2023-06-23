Everything you need to know about the DStv Delicious Festival

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

The much-anticipated DStv Delicious Festival will be back in September, the event organisers announced in a statement this week.

The Dstv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, which has become an iconic event, renowned for its fusion of world-class cuisine and electrifying performances by both local and international artists, celebrates an important milestone this year, as it marks ten years of incredible food, captivating performances, and unforgettable music.

Crowds enjoying themselves at the Delicious Food Festival. Picture: Supplied

Important info to know about the DStv Delicious Festival

Pre-registration for the festival started on Thursday, 22 June, allowing attendees to pre-register without any obligations.

By doing so, you will be eligible for discounted tickets before the official artist announcements. This marks a new phase for the festival, solidifying its position as the ultimate lifestyle event in Africa, where the music will make you groove and the food will be absolutely amazing.

Enhanced security and convenient ticketing

After last year’s traffic jams, fake tickets causing problems to enter the venue, long queues, poor logistics and management, DStv, the headline sponsor of the event, has put some new measures in place to prevent the chaos that took place last year.

To improve ticketing security, a new ticketing partner, Ticketmaster, has been brought on board. Patrons will be required to present their tickets through the Ticketmaster app for entry into the festival. This measure aims to reduce the risk of ticket fraud.

To ensure people’s safety throughout the two-day event, additional security personnel have also been enlisted.

Furthermore, festivalgoers will have the option to pre-purchase parking tickets or make use of a ride-hailing service from a dedicated separate drop-off and pick-up zone, to avoid traffic congestion at the venue.

Delicious Food Festival treats. Picture: Supplied

Prepaid cashless system eliminated

Food lovers can look forward to shorter queues this time around, as the festival will feature increased bar frontage and a greater number of food vendors. The prepaid cashless system has been eliminated, and all vendors will now accept bank cards, making the overall experience more convenient for attendees.

Delicious Food Festival treats. Picture: Supplied

Last words from Multichoice CEO

Marc Jury, CEO of Multichoice South Africa, said they are pleased by how the festival has grown into a world-renowned celebration that has not only given a platform to local creatives and culinary partners to showcase their craft but has also attracted headline global music acts that have wowed customers.

“Our partnership reflects DStv’s commitment to delivering world-class entertainment experiences to our customers and supporting the vibrant cultural scene in Africa. We invite everyone to join us as we raise our glasses and toast to a decade of Delicious at this extraordinary festival,” said Marc.

Delicious Food Festival treats. Picture: Supplied

