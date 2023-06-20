Recipe of the day: Hearty lamb stew and no-knead vetkoek in under 2 hours

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Your family will think you slaved away in the kitchen all day when they get a whiff and taste of this fragrant lamb stew, served with warm vetkoek.

Cold winter evenings are ideal for hearty, one-pot recipes to warm you up from within. Usually we tend to rather cook stews on a weekend when there is more time, but we have found a fragrant lamb stew recipe that will be ready in under two hours.

We also found a no-knead vetkoek recipe, requiring only 3 ingredients that you can serve with your delicious lamb stew.

Lamb stew and no-knead vetkoek recipe

Ingredients

Lam stew

1 tbsp vegetable oil

vegetable oil 1kg lamb shoulder roast, cubed into 1″ pieces

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and cut into rounds

2 stalks celery, chopped

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup tomato paste

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

6 cups low-sodium beef broth

1 cup red wine

red wine 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Worcestershire sauce 3 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 bay leaves

1kg baby potatoes, halved

baby potatoes, halved ¼ cup freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Vetkoek

1 cup self-raising flour

1 cup Greek yoghurt

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups sunflower or canola oil for frying

Method

Lamb stew

In a large dutch oven or pot over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add lamb and cook on all sides until seared, 10 minutes, working in batches if necessary. Transfer to a plate. In the same pot, cook onion, carrots, and celery until soft, 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add garlic, tomato paste, cumin, and paprika and cook until garlic is fragrant and tomato paste has darkened, 2 minutes. Add lamb back to dutch oven then add broth, wine, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, and bay leaves. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and let simmer until lamb is tender, 30 minutes. Add potatoes and simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender and stew has thickened, 30 minutes. Remove bay leaves and rosemary and garnish with parsley before serving.

Vetkoek

Measure the flour into a mixing bowl Add the Greek yoghurt and salt (optional) Mix with a flat-bladed knife until the Greek yoghurt is combined with the flour Press together with your hands until the mixture forms a soft ball. Add more flour a tablespoon at a time if necessary. Tip onto a floured surface and divide into 6 equally sized balls. Flatten each ball to approximately 1/2 cm thickness Heat the oil in a wok or frying pan until a small piece of dough dropped into the oil turns brown in about 15 seconds. Carefully lower the flattened vetkoek into the oil, and fry, turning occasionally, until golden brown on both sides and cooked through. Drain on paper towel, then serve.

