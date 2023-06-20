Recipe of the day: Hearty lamb stew and no-knead vetkoek in under 2 hours

Your family will think you slaved away in the kitchen all day when they get a whiff and taste of this fragrant lamb stew, served with warm vetkoek.
Cold winter evenings are ideal for hearty, one-pot recipes to warm you up from within. Usually we tend to rather cook stews on a weekend when there is more time, but we have found a fragrant lamb stew recipe that will be ready in under two hours.
We also found a no-knead vetkoek recipe, requiring only 3 ingredients that you can serve with your delicious lamb stew.
Lamb stew and no-knead vetkoek recipe
Ingredients
Lam stew
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1kg lamb shoulder roast, cubed into 1″ pieces
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and cut into rounds
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup tomato paste
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 6 cups low-sodium beef broth
- 1 cup red wine
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 3 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 2 bay leaves
- 1kg baby potatoes, halved
- ¼ cup freshly chopped parsley, for garnish
Vetkoek
- 1 cup self-raising flour
- 1 cup Greek yoghurt
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups sunflower or canola oil for frying
Method
Lamb stew
- In a large dutch oven or pot over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add lamb and cook on all sides until seared, 10 minutes, working in batches if necessary. Transfer to a plate.
- In the same pot, cook onion, carrots, and celery until soft, 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add garlic, tomato paste, cumin, and paprika and cook until garlic is fragrant and tomato paste has darkened, 2 minutes.
- Add lamb back to dutch oven then add broth, wine, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, and bay leaves.
- Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and let simmer until lamb is tender, 30 minutes.
- Add potatoes and simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender and stew has thickened, 30 minutes.
- Remove bay leaves and rosemary and garnish with parsley before serving.
Vetkoek
- Measure the flour into a mixing bowl
- Add the Greek yoghurt and salt (optional)
- Mix with a flat-bladed knife until the Greek yoghurt is combined with the flour
- Press together with your hands until the mixture forms a soft ball. Add more flour a tablespoon at a time if necessary.
- Tip onto a floured surface and divide into 6 equally sized balls.
- Flatten each ball to approximately 1/2 cm thickness
- Heat the oil in a wok or frying pan until a small piece of dough dropped into the oil turns brown in about 15 seconds.
- Carefully lower the flattened vetkoek into the oil, and fry, turning occasionally, until golden brown on both sides and cooked through.
- Drain on paper towel, then serve.
*These recipes were found on www.delish.com and www.foodleclub.com
