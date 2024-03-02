Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

2 Mar 2024

Beat the heat – Nectarine and white chocolate yoghurt lollies recipe

Beat this Saturday heat with the refreshing Nectarine and white chocolate yoghurt lollies.

Nectarine lollies

Nectarine & white chocolate yoghurt lollies. Picture: Supplied

As temperatures soar this weekend, combat the scorching weather with this delightful treat.

These cooling lollies are not only easy to make but will also give you a burst of fruity sweetness in every lick.

Nectarine and white chocolate yoghurt lollies

Ingredients

  • 6 ice lolly moulds
  • 250 g ripe nectarines (about 2)
  • 45 ml (3 tbsp) water
  • 10 ml (2 tsp) light muscovado sugar
  • 300 ml full cream plain yoghurt
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract
  • 15 ml (1 tbsp) honey
  • 150 g white chocolate, melted (optional)

Method

  1. Chop the nectarines into small chunks, discarding the stones.
  2. Place the fruit, water, and sugar in a small pot and stir over medium heat to dissolve the sugar.
  3. Allow to simmer gently for 10 minutes or until the fruit has softened. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.
  4. Transfer to a food processor (or use a stick blender) and process into a puree. If you don’t have a blender, you can mash the fruit by hand. Set aside.
  5. Place the yoghurt, vanilla, and honey in a separate bowl and mix well to combine.
  6. Add the nectarine puree and gently swirl together once or twice so that streaks remain in the mixture.
  7. Spoon the mixture into the lolly moulds.
  8. Transfer to the freezer and leave for approximately five hours or overnight until frozen solid.
  9. Once frozen run a little hot water over the outside of each mould to help loosen the lolly, remove, and serve.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission

Nectarine & white chocolate yoghurt lollies

Nectarine lollies

  • Author: Teresa Ulyate for Juicy Delicious.

