Beat the heat – Nectarine and white chocolate yoghurt lollies recipe
Beat this Saturday heat with the refreshing Nectarine and white chocolate yoghurt lollies.
Nectarine & white chocolate yoghurt lollies. Picture: Supplied
As temperatures soar this weekend, combat the scorching weather with this delightful treat.
These cooling lollies are not only easy to make but will also give you a burst of fruity sweetness in every lick.
Nectarine and white chocolate yoghurt lollies
Ingredients
- 6 ice lolly moulds
- 250 g ripe nectarines (about 2)
- 45 ml (3 tbsp) water
- 10 ml (2 tsp) light muscovado sugar
- 300 ml full cream plain yoghurt
- 5 ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) honey
- 150 g white chocolate, melted (optional)
Method
- Chop the nectarines into small chunks, discarding the stones.
- Place the fruit, water, and sugar in a small pot and stir over medium heat to dissolve the sugar.
- Allow to simmer gently for 10 minutes or until the fruit has softened. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.
- Transfer to a food processor (or use a stick blender) and process into a puree. If you don’t have a blender, you can mash the fruit by hand. Set aside.
- Place the yoghurt, vanilla, and honey in a separate bowl and mix well to combine.
- Add the nectarine puree and gently swirl together once or twice so that streaks remain in the mixture.
- Spoon the mixture into the lolly moulds.
- Transfer to the freezer and leave for approximately five hours or overnight until frozen solid.
- Once frozen run a little hot water over the outside of each mould to help loosen the lolly, remove, and serve.
*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission
