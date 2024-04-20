Saturday tasty treat: Boerenkaas biltong scones

Looking for a savoury treat to snack on? Try this delicious cheese and biltong scone recipe.

Although scones are a British afternoon tea time staple usually served with jam and clotted cream, many different variations of this treat has been developed over the years. As South Africans are known for their love for biltong, it should come as no surprise that a scones recipe containing biltong has been developed.

If you are looking for a savoury treat to snack on, this boerenkaas biltong scones recipe is a must try!

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Amasi scones

Boerenkaas biltong scones recipe

Ingredients

1 x packet SASKO SCONE MIX

90 g margarine/butter

2 Extra large eggs

140 ml Milk

SASKO CAKE WHEAT FLOUR to lightly cover surface

100 g grated boerenkaas (scones)

300 ml cream

100 g biltong powder

100 g grated boerenkaas (filling)

Method

Scone method:

Preheat oven to 200°C Place scone mix in a mixing bowl and rub together margarine /butter into the dry mixture by hand Beat egg and milk together with a whisk in a separate bowl Put egg mixture with large serving spoon/ palet knife into dry mixture Mix in 100g grated boerenkaas and until a soft dough is formed. Do not over mix Gently press dough flat on a lightly floured surface Cut into desired rounds with a cookie cutter place on a greased baking tray Brush with beaten egg or milk Bake for 12-15 minutes until golden brown

Scone filling method:

Place 100g boerenkaas cheese on a tray with grease proof paper Bake in the oven until the cheese is golden brown and crispy Remove from the oven and allow to cool Chop up or breakup the crispy cheese until the desired size Beat 300ml of cream until stiff peak Fold the cream and biltong power Place biltong cream on the cheese scone and sprinkle with crispy boerenkaas cheese.

*This recipe was sourced from www.sasko.co.za