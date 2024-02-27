Recipe of the day: Milk tart pull-apart buns

Delicious buns filled with a custard and milk tart filling, drizzled with melted white chocolate.

There’s a saying that dessert doesn’t count when it comes to calories, because it goes straight to your heart – and that saying couldn’t be truer when it comes to these delicious milk tart pull-apart buns.

Filled with a custard milk tart filling, these sweet treats will brighten up anyone’s day. While the prep requires some kneading, it’s nothing too intensive and you can be indulging on these delicious treats within an hour.

Milk tart pull-apart buns

Ingredients

2½ cups NutriDay Double Cream Plain Yoghurt

½ cup sugar

5 cups self-raising flour

2 cups Ultra Mel Vanilla Flavoured Custard

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

1/3 cup melted butter

Serving suggestion: Melted white chocolate

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease a medium-square baking dish. Whisk the sugar into the Double Cream Plain Yoghurt. Sift the flour and gently fold in the sweetened yoghurt until the mixture forms a dough. On a floured surface, knead the dough by hand for 5-8 minutes. If the dough is too sticky, add more flour, a little at a time, while kneading until smooth. Divide the dough into 12 evenly-sized pieces and roll into smooth balls. Whisk the ground cinnamon into the Ultra Mel custard and spoon into a piping bag. Pipe a large dollop of cinnamon-flavoured custard into each dough ball and pinch the hole to close. Place the dough balls in a baking dish, 1cm apart from one another with the pinched hole facing the bottom. *Optional: Set the buns aside for 30 minutes, covered, in a warm place to rise. Brush the melted butter over each bun and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden in colour. When the buns come out of the oven, drizzle generously with the melted white chocolate and serve immediately.

*This recipe was sourced from Danone.