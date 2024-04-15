Meat-free Mondays: Chana Masala Mushrooms

These flavourful portabello mushrooms served with basmati rice and topped with chana masala is ideal for a meatless Monday evening meal.

Whether you are vegetarian, or even just feel like something other than ‘vleis, rys and aartappels’ for dinner, you will love these mouthwatering Chana Masala Mushrooms. Not only are they filling, they are lip-smacking good and will become a favourite recipe on your menu.

Chana masala mushrooms

Ingredients

Rice:

2 cups basmati rice

3 cups water

2 tsp salt

Chana masala:

1 onion, finely diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

1 fresh chilli, sliced (remove seeds for milder heat)

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground turmeric

2 x 400g tins diced tomatoes

1 tsp sugar

2 x 400g tins chickpeas, drained

1 small bunch fresh coriander, chopped

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

8 large portobello mushrooms / aka “mushroom steaks”

Fresh coriander, for serving

Double cream plain yoghurt, for serving

Pickled onions, for serving

Olive oil, for cooking

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Add rice to a medium sized pot with the water and salt. Bring to a boil. Cover with a lid and turn the heat down to a low simmer. Cook for 13 minutes, until all of the water is absorbed and the rice is tender. Remove from the heat and leave for another 5 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and keep warm until serving. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and cook until tender. Add the garlic, ginger and chilli and cook until fragrant. Stir in all the spices, and cook for another minute, while stirring constantly until very fragrant. Pour in the tinned tomatoes and sugar. Increase the heat to a simmer. Add the chickpeas and cook, maintaining a gentle simmer, for about 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavours to develop and the sauce to thicken. Finish with chopped coriander and lemon juice. Taste to adjust seasoning. While the chana masala is simmering away, preheat the oven to 200°C with the fan on. Place portabellos on a large baking tray. Drizzle with a little olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for ± 10-15 minutes, depending on their size, until tender. Spoon the chana masala over the roasted mushrooms. Serve alongside some basmati rice. Garnish everything with fresh coriander, pickled onions and a good dollop of yoghurt.

*This recipe is courtesy of The South African Mushroom Farmer’s Association.

