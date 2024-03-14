Recipes

Recipe of the day: Hot and spicy Chakalaka Chicken Curry with Roti

Craving a delicious curry for dinner? We’ve got you covered.

Hot and spicy Chakalaka Chicken Curry with Roti

Chakalaka Chicken Curry with Roti. Picture: iStock

This mouthwatering Chakalaka Chicken Curry will be ready in just over an hour. Serve the curry with your own homemade rotis.

Chakalaka Chicken Curry

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup Oil
  • 1 onion
  • Curry leaves, 1 sprig
  • 1 tbsp curry powder
  • 2 tsp ginger and garlic paste
  • 1 tin All Gold diced tomatoes
  • 3 potatoes, peeled and quartered
  • Water
  • 1 tin KOO Hot and Spicy Chakalaka
  • Salt to taste
  • 500g chicken pieces, thighs and drumsticks
  • Coriander leaves

Method

  1. Chop onions, and curry leaves.
  2. Add oil, onions, curry leaves and cook until soft and glassy.
  3. Add curry powder, ginger, and garlic paste and stir very well. Leave to simmer for a minute.
  4. Brown the chicken pieces in the spice mixture for 5 minutes.
  5. Add the tomatoes and chakalaka.
  6. Add 1 tin of water to it. Stir together.
  7. Stir over often to prevent burning.
  8. When the chicken is almost cooked, add the potatoes and stir.
  9. Let it cook until the potatoes are soft, about 15 minutes.
  10. Turn off the heat once the potatoes are soft.
  11. Garnish with some coriander leaves and serve hot.

*This recipe was sourced from www.koo.co.za

Easy roti recipe

Ingredients

  • 500ml Snowflake cake flour
  • 1ml salt
  • 30ml cooking oil
  • 250ml boiling water
  • 45ml butter or margarine, melted
  • 750ml cooking oil for frying

Method

  1. Sift flour and salt together.
  2. Combine oil and water. Add to dry ingredients and cut in with a knife. Knead lightly to a firm dough.
  3. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface into a rectangular shape of about 26 x 30cm. Brush melted butter over dough and roll up like a Swiss roll (from the short side). Cover and leave to rest for about 15 minutes.
  4. Cut roll into about 10 pieces. Roll out each piece on a lightly floured surface, to a round shape of about 20 cm in diameter. Heat a little oil in a medium, heavy-based frying pan.
  5. Fry rotis, one at a time, on both sides until golden brown.

*This recipe was sourced from www.snowflake.co.za

