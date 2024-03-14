Recipe of the day: Hot and spicy Chakalaka Chicken Curry with Roti
Craving a delicious curry for dinner? We’ve got you covered.
Chakalaka Chicken Curry with Roti. Picture: iStock
This mouthwatering Chakalaka Chicken Curry will be ready in just over an hour. Serve the curry with your own homemade rotis.
Chakalaka Chicken Curry
Ingredients
- ¼ cup Oil
- 1 onion
- Curry leaves, 1 sprig
- 1 tbsp curry powder
- 2 tsp ginger and garlic paste
- 1 tin All Gold diced tomatoes
- 3 potatoes, peeled and quartered
- Water
- 1 tin KOO Hot and Spicy Chakalaka
- Salt to taste
- 500g chicken pieces, thighs and drumsticks
- Coriander leaves
Method
- Chop onions, and curry leaves.
- Add oil, onions, curry leaves and cook until soft and glassy.
- Add curry powder, ginger, and garlic paste and stir very well. Leave to simmer for a minute.
- Brown the chicken pieces in the spice mixture for 5 minutes.
- Add the tomatoes and chakalaka.
- Add 1 tin of water to it. Stir together.
- Stir over often to prevent burning.
- When the chicken is almost cooked, add the potatoes and stir.
- Let it cook until the potatoes are soft, about 15 minutes.
- Turn off the heat once the potatoes are soft.
- Garnish with some coriander leaves and serve hot.
*This recipe was sourced from www.koo.co.za
Easy roti recipe
Ingredients
- 500ml Snowflake cake flour
- 1ml salt
- 30ml cooking oil
- 250ml boiling water
- 45ml butter or margarine, melted
- 750ml cooking oil for frying
Method
- Sift flour and salt together.
- Combine oil and water. Add to dry ingredients and cut in with a knife. Knead lightly to a firm dough.
- Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface into a rectangular shape of about 26 x 30cm. Brush melted butter over dough and roll up like a Swiss roll (from the short side). Cover and leave to rest for about 15 minutes.
- Cut roll into about 10 pieces. Roll out each piece on a lightly floured surface, to a round shape of about 20 cm in diameter. Heat a little oil in a medium, heavy-based frying pan.
- Fry rotis, one at a time, on both sides until golden brown.
*This recipe was sourced from www.snowflake.co.za
