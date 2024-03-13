Recipe of the day: Flavourful mince samosa filling recipe

Try this foolproof samosa recipe for crunchy, golden brown mince samosas.

While samosas are generally eaten as an appetiser served with chutney, you can also have them for dinner, served with a hearty curry. This mince samosa filling recipe is ideal for samosas served as a snack, but if you want to serve them with a curry, a potato or corn a cheese filling will work better.

Samosa recipe with mince filling

Ingredients

Dough

750ml Snowflake cake wheat flour

5ml salt

250ml ice-cold water

5ml fresh lemon juice

Mince filling

15ml cooking oil

300g lean beef mince

medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

green chilli, seeded and finely chopped

3ml ground ginger

3ml garam masala

5ml ground cumin

2ml turmeric

10ml finely chopped fresh coriander leaves

1ml salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

750ml Cooking oil for deep-frying

30ml Cooking oil for brushing

Method

Dough

Sift flour and salt together. Combine water and lemon juice, add to dry ingredients and cut in with a knife. Knead lightly to form a dough. Divide dough into 12 pieces. Roll each piece between palms and then roll into 12 flat discs of about 10cm in diameter. Place 6 discs on top of each other, brushing oil and sprinkling a little flour on both sides of each disc. Place dough onto a greased baking tray and bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 3 – 5 minutes to separate layers. Trim edges.

Filling

Heat oil in a medium, heavy-based saucepan and fry mince until it changes colour. Add onion, garlic and chilli and sauté for a few minutes until soft. Add spices and fry for 1 minute. Add coriander and seasoning. Set aside to cool.

To assemble

Cut each baked disc into three 6 x 20 cm strips. Separate layers. Place about 15ml filling at the end of each strip. Fold into a triangle. Dampen edge with water and fold to complete samosa. Repeat with remaining baked dough strips. Chill in refrigerator for about 30 minutes before frying. Heat oil in a small, heavy-based saucepan. Make sure oil is hot enough before deep-frying samosas otherwise they will be soggy. Gently drop samosas into hot oil. Turn constantly and deep-fry until golden. Remove from oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel. Serve warm or at room temperature.

*This recipe was sourced from www.snowflake.co.za

