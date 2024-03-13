Recipe of the day: Flavourful mince samosa filling recipe
Try this foolproof samosa recipe for crunchy, golden brown mince samosas.
Picture: iStock
While samosas are generally eaten as an appetiser served with chutney, you can also have them for dinner, served with a hearty curry. This mince samosa filling recipe is ideal for samosas served as a snack, but if you want to serve them with a curry, a potato or corn a cheese filling will work better.
ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Chorizo mac and cheese recipe
Samosa recipe with mince filling
Ingredients
Dough
- 750ml Snowflake cake wheat flour
- 5ml salt
- 250ml ice-cold water
- 5ml fresh lemon juice
Mince filling
- 15ml cooking oil
- 300g lean beef mince
- medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- green chilli, seeded and finely chopped
- 3ml ground ginger
- 3ml garam masala
- 5ml ground cumin
- 2ml turmeric
- 10ml finely chopped fresh coriander leaves
- 1ml salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 750ml Cooking oil for deep-frying
- 30ml Cooking oil for brushing
Method
Dough
- Sift flour and salt together. Combine water and lemon juice, add to dry ingredients and cut in with a knife. Knead lightly to form a dough.
- Divide dough into 12 pieces. Roll each piece between palms and then roll into 12 flat discs of about 10cm in diameter.
- Place 6 discs on top of each other, brushing oil and sprinkling a little flour on both sides of each disc.
- Place dough onto a greased baking tray and bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 3 – 5 minutes to separate layers. Trim edges.
Filling
- Heat oil in a medium, heavy-based saucepan and fry mince until it changes colour.
- Add onion, garlic and chilli and sauté for a few minutes until soft.
- Add spices and fry for 1 minute. Add coriander and seasoning. Set aside to cool.
To assemble
- Cut each baked disc into three 6 x 20 cm strips. Separate layers. Place about 15ml filling at the end of each strip. Fold into a triangle. Dampen edge with water and fold to complete samosa. Repeat with remaining baked dough strips.
- Chill in refrigerator for about 30 minutes before frying.
- Heat oil in a small, heavy-based saucepan. Make sure oil is hot enough before deep-frying samosas otherwise they will be soggy. Gently drop samosas into hot oil. Turn constantly and deep-fry until golden. Remove from oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
*This recipe was sourced from www.snowflake.co.za
Flavourful mince samosa filling recipe
Serve your samosa with chutney as a light snack.
- Prep Time: 60 min
- Cook Time: 3 – 5 min
- Total Time: 0 hours
- Category: Appetizer
- Method: Deep-frying
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
Dough
- 750ml Snowflake cake wheat flour
- 5ml salt
- 250ml ice-cold water
- 5ml fresh lemon juice
Mince filling
- 15ml cooking oil
- 300g lean beef mince
- medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- green chilli, seeded and finely chopped
- 3ml ground ginger
- 3ml garam masala
- 5ml ground cumin
- 2ml turmeric
- 10ml finely chopped fresh coriander leaves
- 1ml salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 750ml Cooking oil for deep-frying
- 30ml Cooking oil for brushing
Instructions
Dough
- Sift flour and salt together. Combine water and lemon juice, add to dry ingredients and cut in with a knife. Knead lightly to form a dough.
- Divide dough into 12 pieces. Roll each piece between palms and then roll into 12 flat discs of about 10cm in diameter.
- Place 6 discs on top of each other, brushing oil and sprinkling a little flour on both sides of each disc.
- Place dough onto a greased baking tray and bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 3 – 5 minutes to separate layers. Trim edges.
Filling
- Heat oil in a medium, heavy-based saucepan and fry mince until it changes colour.
- Add onion, garlic and chilli and sauté for a few minutes until soft.
- Add spices and fry for 1 minute. Add coriander and seasoning. Set aside to cool.
To assemble
- Cut each baked disc into three 6 x 20 cm strips. Separate layers. Place about 15ml filling at the end of each strip. Fold into a triangle. Dampen edge with water and fold to complete samosa. Repeat with remaining baked dough strips.
- Chill in refrigerator for about 30 minutes before frying.
- Heat oil in a small, heavy-based saucepan. Make sure oil is hot enough before deep-frying samosas otherwise they will be soggy. Gently drop samosas into hot oil. Turn constantly and deep-fry until golden. Remove from oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Gammon steaks with gingered cling peach salsa