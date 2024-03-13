Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Xanet Scheepers

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Digital Lifestyle Editor

5 minute read

13 Mar 2024

01:31 pm

Recipe of the day: Flavourful mince samosa filling recipe

Try this foolproof samosa recipe for crunchy, golden brown mince samosas.

Flavourful mince samosa filling recipe

Picture: iStock

While samosas are generally eaten as an appetiser served with chutney, you can also have them for dinner, served with a hearty curry. This mince samosa filling recipe is ideal for samosas served as a snack, but if you want to serve them with a curry, a potato or corn a cheese filling will work better.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Chorizo mac and cheese recipe

Samosa recipe with mince filling

Ingredients

Dough

  • 750ml Snowflake cake wheat flour
  • 5ml salt
  • 250ml ice-cold water
  • 5ml fresh lemon juice

Mince filling

  • 15ml cooking oil
  • 300g lean beef mince
  • medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • green chilli, seeded and finely chopped
  • 3ml ground ginger
  • 3ml garam masala
  • 5ml ground cumin
  • 2ml turmeric
  • 10ml finely chopped fresh coriander leaves
  • 1ml salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 750ml Cooking oil for deep-frying
  • 30ml Cooking oil for brushing

Method

Dough

  1. Sift flour and salt together. Combine water and lemon juice, add to dry ingredients and cut in with a knife. Knead lightly to form a dough.
  2. Divide dough into 12 pieces. Roll each piece between palms and then roll into 12 flat discs of about 10cm in diameter.
  3. Place 6 discs on top of each other, brushing oil and sprinkling a little flour on both sides of each disc.
  4. Place dough onto a greased baking tray and bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 3 – 5 minutes to separate layers. Trim edges.

Filling

  1. Heat oil in a medium, heavy-based saucepan and fry mince until it changes colour.
  2. Add onion, garlic and chilli and sauté for a few minutes until soft.
  3. Add spices and fry for 1 minute. Add coriander and seasoning. Set aside to cool.

To assemble

  1. Cut each baked disc into three 6 x 20 cm strips. Separate layers. Place about 15ml filling at the end of each strip. Fold into a triangle. Dampen edge with water and fold to complete samosa. Repeat with remaining baked dough strips.
  2. Chill in refrigerator for about 30 minutes before frying.
  3. Heat oil in a small, heavy-based saucepan. Make sure oil is hot enough before deep-frying samosas otherwise they will be soggy. Gently drop samosas into hot oil. Turn constantly and deep-fry until golden. Remove from oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel.
  4. Serve warm or at room temperature.

*This recipe was sourced from www.snowflake.co.za

Print

Flavourful mince samosa filling recipe

Serve your samosa with chutney as a light snack.

  • Author: Snowflake
  • Prep Time: 60 min
  • Cook Time: 3 – 5 min
  • Total Time: 0 hours
  • Category: Appetizer
  • Method: Deep-frying
  • Cuisine: South African

Ingredients

Scale

Dough

  • 750ml Snowflake cake wheat flour
  • 5ml salt
  • 250ml ice-cold water
  • 5ml fresh lemon juice

Mince filling

  • 15ml cooking oil
  • 300g lean beef mince
  • medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • green chilli, seeded and finely chopped
  • 3ml ground ginger
  • 3ml garam masala
  • 5ml ground cumin
  • 2ml turmeric
  • 10ml finely chopped fresh coriander leaves
  • 1ml salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 750ml Cooking oil for deep-frying
  • 30ml Cooking oil for brushing

Instructions

Dough

  • Sift flour and salt together. Combine water and lemon juice, add to dry ingredients and cut in with a knife. Knead lightly to form a dough.
  • Divide dough into 12 pieces. Roll each piece between palms and then roll into 12 flat discs of about 10cm in diameter.
  • Place 6 discs on top of each other, brushing oil and sprinkling a little flour on both sides of each disc.
  • Place dough onto a greased baking tray and bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 3 – 5 minutes to separate layers. Trim edges.

Filling

  • Heat oil in a medium, heavy-based saucepan and fry mince until it changes colour.
  • Add onion, garlic and chilli and sauté for a few minutes until soft.
  • Add spices and fry for 1 minute. Add coriander and seasoning. Set aside to cool.

To assemble

  • Cut each baked disc into three 6 x 20 cm strips. Separate layers. Place about 15ml filling at the end of each strip. Fold into a triangle. Dampen edge with water and fold to complete samosa. Repeat with remaining baked dough strips.
  • Chill in refrigerator for about 30 minutes before frying.
  • Heat oil in a small, heavy-based saucepan. Make sure oil is hot enough before deep-frying samosas otherwise they will be soggy. Gently drop samosas into hot oil. Turn constantly and deep-fry until golden. Remove from oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towel.
  • Serve warm or at room temperature.

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Gammon steaks with gingered cling peach salsa

Read more on these topics

beef recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Joslin Smith: Charges withdrawn against one suspect as case postponed
South Africa ‘We don’t want a statement, we want you to pay’: Old Mutual still under fire from customers
Local Soccer Holomisa calls for Motaung’s removal from Chiefs management
Business City of Joburg faces rates boycott pressure over persistent power failures
Crime Tshwane explains dramatic high-speed chase involving VIP cop and woman

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe