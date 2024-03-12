Recipe of the Day: Chocolate and hazelnut brownie bread
Enjoy the delicious blend of chocolate and hazelnuts in this irresistible treat.
Chocolate and hazelnut brownie bread. Picture: iStock
Indulge in the ultimate fusion of flavors with this easy-to-make Chocolate and hazelnut brownie bread recipe.
With just a few simple ingredients and a bit of cooking magic, you can give yourself a nice treat that will tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving for more.
Chocolate and hazelnut brownie bread
Ingredients
- 150g cake wheat flour
- 100g hazelnuts, toasted, cooled, and chopped
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 150g 70% dark chocolate, chopped into bite-size pieces
- 4 large eggs
- 100g cocoa powder
- 1 tbsp vanilla essence
- 2 tsp instant coffee granules
- 200g butter
- 400g brown sugar
Method
- Use a spade to create a clear circular space in the coals for the pot.
- Place a flat pot into the space and surround it with medium-low-heat coals, ensuring that no coals touch the pot. Let the pot preheat while you mix the batter.
- Line a loaf tin with baking paper and set aside.
- Add the flour, hazelnuts, baking powder, salt, and chocolate to a mixing bowl and mix to combine.
- In another mixing bowl, add the eggs, cocoa powder, vanilla, and coffee and whisk to combine.
- Set a pot over medium-heat coals. Add the butter and allow it to melt, then add the sugar. Stir and cook until bubbles start to form around the edges.
- Remove from the heat and pour it into the egg mixture, whisking until smooth and glossy.
- Pour the dry ingredients into the chocolate mixture and, using a spatula, fold to combine until there is no dry flour.
- Pour the batter into the loaf tin and carefully place it into the preheated flat pot. Put on the lid and place a few coals on the lid.
- Bake for 50–55 minutes. To check if it is done, stick a toothpick into the center and if it comes out mostly clean it’s cooked.
- Alternatively, if the power comes back on, pop it into the oven at 180°C for 50–55 minutes.
- Remove the tin from the pot and let it cool for at least 20 minutes before using the baking paper to lift it out.
- Slice and serve with scoops of ice cream, fresh berries, and a dusting of cocoa powder.
*This recipe was sourced from penguin random house with permission.
Notes
Serves 6-8