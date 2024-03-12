Recipe of the Day: Chocolate and hazelnut brownie bread

Enjoy the delicious blend of chocolate and hazelnuts in this irresistible treat.

Indulge in the ultimate fusion of flavors with this easy-to-make Chocolate and hazelnut brownie bread recipe.

With just a few simple ingredients and a bit of cooking magic, you can give yourself a nice treat that will tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving for more.

Chocolate and hazelnut brownie bread

Ingredients

150g cake wheat flour

100g hazelnuts, toasted, cooled, and chopped

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

150g 70% dark chocolate, chopped into bite-size pieces

4 large eggs

100g cocoa powder

1 tbsp vanilla essence

2 tsp instant coffee granules

200g butter

400g brown sugar

Method

Use a spade to create a clear circular space in the coals for the pot. Place a flat pot into the space and surround it with medium-low-heat coals, ensuring that no coals touch the pot. Let the pot preheat while you mix the batter. Line a loaf tin with baking paper and set aside. Add the flour, hazelnuts, baking powder, salt, and chocolate to a mixing bowl and mix to combine. In another mixing bowl, add the eggs, cocoa powder, vanilla, and coffee and whisk to combine. Set a pot over medium-heat coals. Add the butter and allow it to melt, then add the sugar. Stir and cook until bubbles start to form around the edges. Remove from the heat and pour it into the egg mixture, whisking until smooth and glossy. Pour the dry ingredients into the chocolate mixture and, using a spatula, fold to combine until there is no dry flour. Pour the batter into the loaf tin and carefully place it into the preheated flat pot. Put on the lid and place a few coals on the lid. Bake for 50–55 minutes. To check if it is done, stick a toothpick into the center and if it comes out mostly clean it’s cooked. Alternatively, if the power comes back on, pop it into the oven at 180°C for 50–55 minutes. Remove the tin from the pot and let it cool for at least 20 minutes before using the baking paper to lift it out. Slice and serve with scoops of ice cream, fresh berries, and a dusting of cocoa powder.

*This recipe was sourced from penguin random house with permission.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 55 minutes

