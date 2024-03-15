Recipe of the day: Mushroom loaded chickpea pancakes with Avo salsa and Tahini Sauce
Kick the burgers and pizza to the curb tonight and indulge in these flavourful pancakes for dinner.
Picture: iStock
Rainy days are perfect for cinnamon and sugar pancakes, but Friday evenings call for something with a little more nutrition. Everyone will love these flavourful mushroom loaded chickpea pancakes with Avo salsa and Tahini Sauce.
Mushroom loaded chickpea pancakes
Ingredients
Pancakes:
- 225 g chickpea flour
- 1½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper freshly ground
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 500 ml warm water
Avo salsa:
- 2 medium avocados diced
- 1 bunch spring onions sliced
- 2 limes juiced
Tahini sauce:
- ½ cup tahini
- ¼ – ½ cup cup hot water
- 1 clove garlic small, finely grated
- ½ lemon juiced
Mushrooms:
- 500 g mixed cultivated mushrooms sliced
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1 tsp dried herbs
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
- salt and pepper to taste
- olive oil
- lime wedges
- micro herbs
- *Everything bagel seasoning (a simple mix of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, onion and sea salt flakes. You can also just use mixed sesame seeds.)
Method
For the pancakes:
- Pour the water into a large mixing bowl.
- Gradually scatter in the chickpea flour and whisk constantly to make a smooth batter.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Pour in the olive oil.
- Whisk to distribute evenly.
- Set the batter aside at room temperature for 2 hours.
For the salsa:
- Mix all the ingredients together and season well with salt and pepper.
- For the tahini sauce
- Whisk the tahini and just enough hot water together in a small bowl until smooth and a nice spreadable consistency.
- Add the garlic and lemon and season well with salt.
To cook the pancakes:
- Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a 20cm non-stick frying pan on medium heat.
- When the oil is hot, pour in one quarter of the chickpea batter.
- Cover the pan with a lid.
- Cook until the top of the pancake is completely set and you can check the underneath is golden brown.
- The pancake will be very tender and is a little fragile so shimmy it gently onto a serving plate.
- Keep warm in the oven while you repeat the process with the rest of the batter.
For the mushrooms:
- Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large frying pan.
- Add the mushrooms and cook until golden brown.
- Add the garlic and herbs and toss until fragrant.
- Finish with the red wine vinegar.
- To assemble
- Spread a little tahini sauce onto each pancake.
- Top with the sautéed mushrooms.
- Dollop a good amount of avocado salsa onto each plate.
- Sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning and micro herbs.
- Serve with lime wedges and enjoy!
*This recipe was sourced from The South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association.Print
