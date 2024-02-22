Recipe of the day: Two mouth-watering bunny chow recipes for dinner

We might be at the bread and two-minute noodle stage of the month, but you can still make your meal exciting.

It’s that time of the month again when the freezer is basically empty and all that’s left are some tinned food, bread and maybe R200 in your bank account. Don’t let that dishearten you, you can still eat like a King. These bunny chow recipes require minimal effort and you can use whatever tinned food you have left in your cupboard. Use the R200 you have left to buy the ingredients you don’t have.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Bobotie meatloaf

Two budget bunny chow recipes you have to try

Pilchard bunny chow

Ingredients

3 tablespoons cooking oil

1 whole yellow onion

1 tablespoon crushed garlic

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

1 teaspoon fish spice

1/2 tablespoon turmeric powder

1/2 tablespoon mild curry powder

1/2 tablespoon ground cayenne pepper

1 can Koo Pilchard in hot chilli sauce (cut open from the side and remove bones)

1 can Koo mixed vegetables in curry sauce

1 can Koo Butter Bean

Method

Heat oil in a pot on high heat, then add onion, garlic, turmeric and curry powder, lower heat to medium then cook while constantly stirring till onion is translucent (about 3min). Add a can of Koo Butter Beans (liquid drained) and a can of Koo Mixed Vegetables, mix everything together and allow to simmer for 2min. Add fresh thyme, fish spice and cayenne pepper, then stir in the pilchard without breaking them too much. Cook for 5min and remove from stove. Fill this Pilchard curry in a half loaf of sweetcorn and coriander Dombolo or normal store-bought bread for a delicious bunny Chow.

Pilchard bunny chow Read more Recipe of the day: Spiced pinto beans with sausage and vegetables This pilchard bunny chow is the ideal meal when you are pinching your pennies at the end of the month. Author: KOO

Category: Dinner

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 3 tablespoons cooking oil

cooking oil 1 whole yellow onion

whole yellow onion 1 tablespoon crushed garlic

crushed garlic 1 teaspoon fresh thyme

fresh thyme 1 teaspoon fish spice

fish spice 1/2 tablespoon turmeric powder

turmeric powder 1/2 tablespoon mild curry powder

mild curry powder 1/2 tablespoon ground cayenne pepper

ground cayenne pepper 1 can Koo Pilchard in hot chilli sauce (cut open from the side and remove bones)

can Koo Pilchard in hot chilli sauce (cut open from the side and remove bones) 1 can Koo mixed vegetables in curry sauce

can Koo mixed vegetables in curry sauce 1 can Koo Butter Bean Instructions Heat oil in a pot on high heat, then add onion, garlic, turmeric and curry powder, lower heat to medium then cook while constantly stirring till onion is translucent (about 3min). Add a can of KOO Butter Beans (liquid drained) and a can of KOO Mixed Vegetables, mix everything together and allow to simmer for 2min. Add fresh thyme, fish spice and cayenne pepper, then stir in the pilchard without breaking them too much. Cook for 5min and remove from stove. Fill this Pilchard curry in a half loaf of sweetcorn and coriander Dombolo or normal store-bought bread for a delicious bunny Chow. Keywords: budget recipes

*This recipe was sourced from www.koo.co.za

Tomato Bredie bunny chow

Ingredients

25ml cake flour

salt and freshly cracked pepper

1 tsp ground nutmeg

1 kg lamb knuckles

2 Tbsp sunflower oil

1 brown onion, chopped into small dice

2 leeks, washed and sliced

2cm piece ginger root, grated

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 red chillies, seeded and chopped

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

3 x 400g can Rhodes Quality Tomatoes Chopped and Peeled

375ml prepared lamb stock

2 tsp brown sugar

To serve: 1 fresh unsliced white bread or 4 bread rolls

Method

Season the flour with salt, pepper and the nutmeg. Toss the lamb knuckles in the flour and shake off any excess. Set aside. Heat the oil in heavy-bottomed saucepan. Fry the onion, leeks, gingerroot and garlic until the onions soften. Add the chilli, coriander and fennel seeds. Add the meat to the pan and toss to coat. Allow the meat to brown before adding the Rhodes Quality Tomatoes Chopped and Peeled and the wine. Stir in the sugar. Bring to the boil and then reduce the heat and simmer gently until the meat is tender. Season the bredie to taste. Cut the bread into 4 even chunks. Leaving the outer crusts intact, scoop out the centers of the bread chunks and set aside. Fill the bread bowls with the bredie and serve.

Tomato Bredie bunny chow What could be tastier than South Africa’s favourite stew in a bunny chow? Author: Rhodes Quality

Category: Dinner

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 25 ml cake flour

ml cake flour salt and freshly cracked pepper

1 tsp ground nutmeg

ground nutmeg 1 kg lamb knuckles

kg lamb knuckles 2 Tbsp sunflower oil

sunflower oil 1 brown onion, chopped into small dice

brown onion, chopped into small dice 2 leeks, washed and sliced

leeks, washed and sliced 2 cm piece ginger root, grated

cm piece ginger root, grated 2 cloves garlic, crushed

cloves garlic, crushed 2 red chillies, seeded and chopped

red chillies, seeded and chopped 1 tsp coriander seeds

coriander seeds 1 tsp fennel seeds

fennel seeds 3 x 400g can Rhodes Quality Tomatoes Chopped and Peeled

x 400g can Rhodes Quality Tomatoes Chopped and Peeled 375 ml prepared lamb stock

ml prepared lamb stock 2 tsp brown sugar

brown sugar To serve: 1 fresh unsliced white bread or 4 bread rolls Instructions Season the flour with salt, pepper and the nutmeg. Toss the lamb knuckles in the flour and shake off any excess. Set aside. Heat the oil in heavy-bottomed saucepan. Fry the onion, leeks, gingerroot and garlic until the onions soften. Add the chilli, coriander and fennel seeds. Add the meat to the pan and toss to coat. Allow the meat to brown before adding the Rhodes Quality Tomatoes Chopped and Peeled and the wine. Stir in the sugar. Bring to the boil and then reduce the heat and simmer gently until the meat is tender. Season the bredie to taste. Cut the bread into 4 even chunks. Leaving the outer crusts intact, scoop out the centers of the bread chunks and set aside. Fill the bread bowls with the bredie and serve. Keywords: budget recipes

*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: 2 delicious Chakalaka dinner ideas you have to try