Recipe of the day: Two mouth-watering bunny chow recipes for dinner
We might be at the bread and two-minute noodle stage of the month, but you can still make your meal exciting.
These bunny chow recipes require minimal effort. Picture: iStock
It’s that time of the month again when the freezer is basically empty and all that’s left are some tinned food, bread and maybe R200 in your bank account. Don’t let that dishearten you, you can still eat like a King. These bunny chow recipes require minimal effort and you can use whatever tinned food you have left in your cupboard. Use the R200 you have left to buy the ingredients you don’t have.
ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Bobotie meatloaf
Two budget bunny chow recipes you have to try
Pilchard bunny chow
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons cooking oil
- 1 whole yellow onion
- 1 tablespoon crushed garlic
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme
- 1 teaspoon fish spice
- 1/2 tablespoon turmeric powder
- 1/2 tablespoon mild curry powder
- 1/2 tablespoon ground cayenne pepper
- 1 can Koo Pilchard in hot chilli sauce (cut open from the side and remove bones)
- 1 can Koo mixed vegetables in curry sauce
- 1 can Koo Butter Bean
Method
- Heat oil in a pot on high heat, then add onion, garlic, turmeric and curry powder, lower heat to medium then cook while constantly stirring till onion is translucent (about 3min).
- Add a can of Koo Butter Beans (liquid drained) and a can of Koo Mixed Vegetables, mix everything together and allow to simmer for 2min.
- Add fresh thyme, fish spice and cayenne pepper, then stir in the pilchard without breaking them too much. Cook for 5min and remove from stove.
- Fill this Pilchard curry in a half loaf of sweetcorn and coriander Dombolo or normal store-bought bread for a delicious bunny Chow.
Pilchard bunny chow
This pilchard bunny chow is the ideal meal when you are pinching your pennies at the end of the month.
- Category: Dinner
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons cooking oil
- 1 whole yellow onion
- 1 tablespoon crushed garlic
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme
- 1 teaspoon fish spice
- 1/2 tablespoon turmeric powder
- 1/2 tablespoon mild curry powder
- 1/2 tablespoon ground cayenne pepper
- 1 can Koo Pilchard in hot chilli sauce (cut open from the side and remove bones)
- 1 can Koo mixed vegetables in curry sauce
- 1 can Koo Butter Bean
Instructions
- Heat oil in a pot on high heat, then add onion, garlic, turmeric and curry powder, lower heat to medium then cook while constantly stirring till onion is translucent (about 3min).
- Add a can of KOO Butter Beans (liquid drained) and a can of KOO Mixed Vegetables, mix everything together and allow to simmer for 2min.
- Add fresh thyme, fish spice and cayenne pepper, then stir in the pilchard without breaking them too much. Cook for 5min and remove from stove.
- Fill this Pilchard curry in a half loaf of sweetcorn and coriander Dombolo or normal store-bought bread for a delicious bunny Chow.
Keywords: budget recipes
*This recipe was sourced from www.koo.co.za
Tomato Bredie bunny chow
Ingredients
- 25ml cake flour
- salt and freshly cracked pepper
- 1 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1 kg lamb knuckles
- 2 Tbsp sunflower oil
- 1 brown onion, chopped into small dice
- 2 leeks, washed and sliced
- 2cm piece ginger root, grated
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 red chillies, seeded and chopped
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 3 x 400g can Rhodes Quality Tomatoes Chopped and Peeled
- 375ml prepared lamb stock
- 2 tsp brown sugar
- To serve: 1 fresh unsliced white bread or 4 bread rolls
Method
- Season the flour with salt, pepper and the nutmeg.
- Toss the lamb knuckles in the flour and shake off any excess. Set aside.
- Heat the oil in heavy-bottomed saucepan.
- Fry the onion, leeks, gingerroot and garlic until the onions soften.
- Add the chilli, coriander and fennel seeds.
- Add the meat to the pan and toss to coat.
- Allow the meat to brown before adding the Rhodes Quality Tomatoes Chopped and Peeled and the wine.
- Stir in the sugar.
- Bring to the boil and then reduce the heat and simmer gently until the meat is tender.
- Season the bredie to taste.
- Cut the bread into 4 even chunks.
- Leaving the outer crusts intact, scoop out the centers of the bread chunks and set aside.
- Fill the bread bowls with the bredie and serve.
Tomato Bredie bunny chow
What could be tastier than South Africa’s favourite stew in a bunny chow?
- Category: Dinner
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 25ml cake flour
- salt and freshly cracked pepper
- 1 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1 kg lamb knuckles
- 2 Tbsp sunflower oil
- 1 brown onion, chopped into small dice
- 2 leeks, washed and sliced
- 2cm piece ginger root, grated
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 red chillies, seeded and chopped
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 3 x 400g can Rhodes Quality Tomatoes Chopped and Peeled
- 375ml prepared lamb stock
- 2 tsp brown sugar
- To serve: 1 fresh unsliced white bread or 4 bread rolls
Instructions
- Season the flour with salt, pepper and the nutmeg.
- Toss the lamb knuckles in the flour and shake off any excess. Set aside.
- Heat the oil in heavy-bottomed saucepan.
- Fry the onion, leeks, gingerroot and garlic until the onions soften.
- Add the chilli, coriander and fennel seeds.
- Add the meat to the pan and toss to coat.
- Allow the meat to brown before adding the Rhodes Quality Tomatoes Chopped and Peeled and the wine.
- Stir in the sugar.
- Bring to the boil and then reduce the heat and simmer gently until the meat is tender.
- Season the bredie to taste.
- Cut the bread into 4 even chunks.
- Leaving the outer crusts intact, scoop out the centers of the bread chunks and set aside.
- Fill the bread bowls with the bredie and serve.
Keywords: budget recipes
*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com
NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: 2 delicious Chakalaka dinner ideas you have to try