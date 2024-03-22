Recipes

Recipe of the day: Quick and easy 2-minute noodle patties

Coming in at just under R40 for a mega pack of five, 2-minute noodles make the perfect month-end meal.

2-minute noodle patties

It’s that time of the month again when you are scraping the bottom of the freezer looking for something interesting to whip up for dinner. We’re here to save the day! If you have 2-minute noodles in your pantry cupboard, you can prepare a very delicious Friday night dinner.

While 2-minute noodles on its own might not sound very appetising, if you spruce them up a little with a couple of other pantry ingredients, you can create a very flavourful dish.

2-minute noodle patties

Quick and easy 2-minute noodle patties

Spice up your 2-minute noodles with this delicious recipe.

  • Author: Australia’s best recipes
  • Prep Time: 15 min
  • Cook Time: 20 min
  • Total Time: 35 minutes
  • Category: Dinner, pasta
  • Method: Pan frying
  • Cuisine: South African

Ingredients

Scale

Patties

  • 85g packet instant noodles
  • 1 small carrot, grated
  • 185g can tuna in springwater, drained, flaked
  • 1/2 cup frozen corn kernels
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas
  • 1 green onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon celery salt
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 1/3 cups panko breadcrumbs
  • Vegetable oil, for shallow-frying
  • Lemon wedges, to serve
  • Fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, to serve

Lemon Mayonnaise

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

Instructions

  1. Cook noodles following packet directions, reserving flavour sachet for another use. Drain noodles. Using scissors, cut into 4cm lengths. Transfer to a bowl. Set aside to cool slightly.
  2. Squeeze excess moisture from carrot. Add carrot, tuna, corn, peas, onion, garlic, oregano, celery salt and egg to noodles. Season with pepper. Mix well to combine. Shape mixture into 8 patties (patties will be quite soft). Press in breadcrumbs to coat.
  3. Shallow-fry patties in 2 batches, over medium heat, for 3 to 4 minutes each side or until golden and heated through. Drain on paper towel.
  4. Meanwhile, make Lemon Mayonnaise Combine mayonnaise and lemon juice in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. Serve patties with lemon mayonnaise, lemon wedges and parsley leaves.

