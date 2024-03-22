Recipe of the day: Quick and easy 2-minute noodle patties

Coming in at just under R40 for a mega pack of five, 2-minute noodles make the perfect month-end meal.

It’s that time of the month again when you are scraping the bottom of the freezer looking for something interesting to whip up for dinner. We’re here to save the day! If you have 2-minute noodles in your pantry cupboard, you can prepare a very delicious Friday night dinner.

While 2-minute noodles on its own might not sound very appetising, if you spruce them up a little with a couple of other pantry ingredients, you can create a very flavourful dish.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Roosterkoek with Boerewors and Boerewors relish

2-minute noodle patties

Ingredients

Patties

85g packet instant noodles

1 small carrot, grated

185g can tuna in springwater, drained, flaked

1/2 cup frozen corn kernels

1/2 cup frozen peas

1 green onion, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/3 cups panko breadcrumbs

Vegetable oil, for shallow-frying

Lemon wedges, to serve

Fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, to serve

Lemon Mayonnaise

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Method

Cook noodles following packet directions, reserving flavour sachet for another use. Drain noodles. Using scissors, cut into 4cm lengths. Transfer to a bowl. Set aside to cool slightly. Squeeze excess moisture from carrot. Add carrot, tuna, corn, peas, onion, garlic, oregano, celery, salt and egg to noodles. Season with pepper. Mix well to combine. Shape mixture into 8 patties (patties will be quite soft). Press in breadcrumbs to coat. Shallow-fry patties in 2 batches, over medium heat, for 3 to 4 minutes each side or until golden and heated through. Drain on paper towel. Meanwhile, make the Lemon Mayonnaise. Combine the mayonnaise and lemon juice in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Serve patties with lemon mayonnaise, lemon wedges and parsley leaves.

*This recipe was sourced from www.bestrecipes.com.au

Quick and easy 2-minute noodle patties Spice up your 2-minute noodles with this delicious recipe. Author: Australia’s best recipes

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Total Time: 35 minutes

Category: Dinner, pasta

Method: Pan frying

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Patties 85g packet instant noodles

packet instant noodles 1 small carrot, grated

small carrot, grated 185g can tuna in springwater, drained, flaked

can tuna in springwater, drained, flaked 1/2 cup frozen corn kernels

frozen corn kernels 1/2 cup frozen peas

frozen peas 1 green onion, thinly sliced

green onion, thinly sliced 2 garlic cloves, crushed

garlic cloves, crushed 1 teaspoon dried oregano

dried oregano 1/2 teaspoon celery salt

celery salt 2 eggs, lightly beaten

eggs, lightly beaten 1 1/3 cups panko breadcrumbs

panko breadcrumbs Vegetable oil, for shallow-frying

Lemon wedges, to serve

Fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, to serve Lemon Mayonnaise 1/2 cup mayonnaise

mayonnaise 2 tablespoons lemon juice Instructions Cook noodles following packet directions, reserving flavour sachet for another use. Drain noodles. Using scissors, cut into 4cm lengths. Transfer to a bowl. Set aside to cool slightly. Squeeze excess moisture from carrot. Add carrot, tuna, corn, peas, onion, garlic, oregano, celery salt and egg to noodles. Season with pepper. Mix well to combine. Shape mixture into 8 patties (patties will be quite soft). Press in breadcrumbs to coat. Shallow-fry patties in 2 batches, over medium heat, for 3 to 4 minutes each side or until golden and heated through. Drain on paper towel. Meanwhile, make Lemon Mayonnaise Combine mayonnaise and lemon juice in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Serve patties with lemon mayonnaise, lemon wedges and parsley leaves.

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Mushroom and pork lasagna cups