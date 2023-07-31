Recipe of the day: 3 delicious haddock recipes for dinner

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Indulge in a delectable seafood feast with these three mouthwatering haddock recipes perfect for dinner.

With different flavours and comforting textures, these dishes are sure to leave you and your loved ones craving more.

From the rich and creamy Cheesy Haddock and Spinach Bake to the delightful Haddock and Spinach Cheese Melt and the comforting Smoked Haddock and Potato Gratin, each recipe showcases the versatility of haddock and its ability to harmonise with an array of complementary ingredients.

How to make a Cheesy Haddock and Spinach Bake

Homemade cheesy spinach bake. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

500ml milk

1 x 48 gram sachet Knorr Chicken a la King Dry Cook-In Sauce

200ml cheese, grated

400g haddock fillets

300g spinach, cooked

40ml fresh parsley, chopped

4 potatoes or, Whole, steamed and boiled 1 ml Robertsons black pepper to taste

Method

Preheat oven at 180°C. Mix the milk and contents of Knorr Chicken a’la King Dry Cook-in-Sauce sachet until smooth and heat in the microwave or stovetop until thickened. Add 100ml cheese to the sauce and stir until mixed through. Place the haddock in a greased ovenproof dish and spread the fish fillets with cooked spinach. Sprinkle with parsley, pour the creamy sauce over the fish and top with the remaining cheese. Bake in the oven for 30-40 min and serve immediately with a jacket potato and a knob of margarine seasoned with Robertsons Black Pepper.

*This recipe was sourced from whatsfordinner.co.za.

How to make a Haddock and spinach cheese melt

Homemade spinach cheese melt. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

200g baby spinach

85g low-fat soft cheese

2 x 140g/5oz pieces skinless haddock

1 large tomato, sliced

2 tbsp grated parmesan

Method

Heat oven to 200°C. Pile the spinach into a large pan over a medium heat, turning it over and over until wilted. Remove from the heat and drain off the excess liquid. Mix spinach with the soft cheese, then place in the bottom of a small baking dish and sit haddock pieces on top. Lay sliced tomatoes on top of the fish and sprinkle with the Parmesan. Bake for 15-20 mins (depending on thickness of the haddock), or until the fish flakes easily.

*This recipe was sourced from bbcgoodfood.com.

How to make a Smoked haddock and potato gratin

Smoked haddock and potato gratin. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

knob unsalted butter

750g potatoes, finely sliced

4 shallots, finely chopped

3-4 sprigs thyme, leaves picked

300ml semi-skimmed milk

200ml half-fat crème fraîche

150g baby spinach

350g skinless smoked haddock, cut into 4cm chunks

30g Parmesan, grated

30g breadcrumbs

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C and boil the kettle. Melt the butter in a large pan over a medium heat. Add the shallots and thyme leaves and cook for 3 minutes until softened. Add the potato slices and stir to coat in the buttery mixture. Pour in the milk, bring to a simmer, then cover and cook for 7-8 minutes, until the potatoes are just tender. Meanwhile, wilt the spinach by placing in a colander and pouring over a kettle of hot water. Rinse with cold water. Squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Season then set aside. When the potatoes are ready, add 125ml crème fraîche. Boil for 2-3 minutes or until the liquid has reduced and thickened. Season well. Spoon half the potato mixture into a 24cm x 21cm ovenproof dish, scatter over the spinach and haddock and top with the remaining potato mixture. Then spread the remaining crème fraîche over the top layer of potatoes, sprinkle over the Parmesan, and finally the breadcrumbs. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until golden.

*This recipe was sourced from realfood.tesco.com.

