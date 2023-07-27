Recipe of the day: Chicken and bacon casserole

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

When the chill of winter settles in, there’s nothing quite as comforting as a hearty and delicious casserole.

The chicken and bacon casserole is the perfect remedy for those cold nights, combining tender chicken, smokey bacon, and an array of flavourful ingredients.

Warm up your kitchen and your soul with this delightful dish that promises to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling cosy and content.

How to make a chicken and bacon casserole

Homemade chicken and bacon casserole. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

226g uncooked pasta (the chef used penne)

6 strips bacon (the chef used thick cut) cut into small pieces

1 (425g) jar Alfredo sauce

1 (28g) packet ranch seasoning

2 cups cooked/rotisserie chicken, shredded

2 cups mozzarella, shredded

Method

Preheat your oven to 190°C and move the rack to the top third of the oven. Meanwhile, boil a salted pot of water for the pasta. Cook it for 1 minute less than package directions indicate. While the pasta is cooking, cut the bacon into small pieces and fry it in a skillet until crispy. Once it’s done, transfer it to a paper towel lined plate. Drain the pasta once it’s cooked and add it to a casserole dish. Pour the Alfredo sauce over the top and sprinkle the ranch seasoning over. Toss until evenly coated, then add in the cooked chicken and half the bacon and toss again. Smooth it out in an even layer, then top with the mozzarella cheese and the remaining bacon. Bake, uncovered, for 15 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Optional: broil for a few minutes to brown the cheese (watch it carefully so it does not burn).

Leftovers and storage tips

This chicken casserole will keep for 3-4 days in an airtight container in the fridge.

Reheat slowly over low heat in a covered saucepan or intervals in the microwave, but be mindful the sauce can separate if reheated on too high of a heat. If you happen to have more Alfredo sauce on hand, add a bit to leftovers if they’re dry after a couple days.

The chef does not typically recommend freezing creamy sauces or cooked pasta as the texture can change.

*This recipe was sourced from saltandlavender.com.

