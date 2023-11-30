Recipe of the day: 5 mayo recipes to try this week
Ever thought about creating delicious recipes using mayonnaise? Well, right here, we have got a list of some great ones for you to try!
Five Mayo recipes to try out this week. Pictures: Supplied and iStock
This week, dive into a fiesta of flavours with 5 Mayo delicious recipes you can whip up in a jiffy
SA twist on cheeseburger with mayo sauce
- Category: Burger
- Method: One pan
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 1/2 onion, grated
- 600g boerewors, casing removed
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 3 slices of elemental cheese
- 3 slices of cheddar cheese
- 3 Tbsp canola oil
- 6 slices of streaky bacon
- 8 small pepper dews
- 1 Whole garlic head
- 3 Tbsp Hellmann’s mayonnaise
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
Burger patties:
1. In a large bowl, add in the boerewors meat, paprika, onion powder, and onion and mix well. Using your hands, shape into 6 patties.
2. In a large pan heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook the patties for 5-6 mins each side. When you have 1-2 minutes left of the cooking time, place a slice of cheese on top of each patty. Cover the pan with the lid to slightly melt the cheese. Remove and keep aside.
3. Use the same to pan-fry bacon for 5-6 mins or until it is crispy.
Mayo sauce:
1. Place the garlic head on foil, cut side up, drizzle with canola oil, and season with some salt and black pepper. Place in an oven and bake for 30-40 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.
2. Squeeze out the garlic into a mortar, add in the Pepper dews and Hellmann’s mayonnaise, and mix well.
3. Assemble your burger.
4. Cut each bun in half and toast until golden brown on each side.
5. Layer with mayo sauce, burger patties, bacon, and more mayo sauce.
Keywords: SA twist on cheeseburger with mayo sauce
Easy chicken dish marinated in mayo
Ingredients
- 1 tsp Himalayan Salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp Chilli flakes
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 4 Tbsp Hellmann’s mayonnaise
Instructions
1. Generously season chicken with salt and pepper.
2. Add chilli flakes or fresh chilli – amount according to your preference.
3. Add one tablespoon of garlic for every kilo of chicken.
4. Add four tablespoons of Hellmann’s Mayo for every kilo of chicken
5. Mix thoroughly and cook in the oven for 30 mins at 200 degrees Celsius.
Keywords: Easy chicken dish marinated in mayo
Mayo artichoke and spinach dip
- Category: Salad
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- Mayo artichoke and spinach dip
- 1 pkt creamed spinach
- 1 jar artichoke hearts
- 1 tub medium fat cream cheese
- 1 tub sour cream
- 3 large scoops Hellmann’s mayo
- 1/3 cup grated parmesan (and extra for sprinkling on top)
- S&P, the Chef also did chili flakes
Instructions
1. Mix all ingredients together and bake for 30 min at 180.
2. Serve it with homemade melba toast.
Keywords: Mayo artichoke and spinach dip
Traditional Afrikaans potato salad and loaded sandwich
- Category: Sandwich
- Method: Toasting
- Cuisine: Main Course
Ingredients
- Potatoes (boiled and chopped)
- ¼ cup Hellmann’s mayo
- 3 tbsp pickle juice
- 3 tbsp Condensed milk (or as much as you like)
- Chopped pickles
- ½ a red onion finely chopped
- Flaked Salt & Pepper to season
Loaded sandwich
- Hellmann’s mayo
- 2 slices of toasted bread
- Gherkins
- Cucumber
- Baby spinach
- Sundried tomatoes
- Caramalised onions
- Crispy bacon
- Grated cheese of choice
- Salt & pepper
Instructions
Mix all sauce ingredients together in a bowl then pour over cooled potatoes and toss gently.
Loaded sandwich
1.Add Hellmann’s mayo to two slices of sightly toasted bread.
2.To one slice add the following in layers: gherkin, cucumber, and baby spinach.
3.To the other add chopped sundried tomatoes, caramelised onions, crispy bacon, and grated cheese.
4.Add salt and pepper to season.
Keywords: Traditional Afrikaans potato salad and loaded sandwich
White chicken marinated mayo
- Category: Dinner
- Method: Braai
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 8 chicken fillets, tenderised
- 1 cup Hellmann’s Mayo
- 2 lemons, juice and zest
- Salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- Handful chopped coriander
Instructions
1. Mix the marinade. Add your chicken. Set aside for 2-3 hours or preferably overnight.
2. Braai over hot coals. Serve with more of the marinade sauce drizzled over.
Keywords: White chicken marinated mayo