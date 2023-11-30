Recipes

Recipe of the day: 5 mayo recipes to try this week

Ever thought about creating delicious recipes using mayonnaise? Well, right here, we have got a list of some great ones for you to try!

Five Mayo recipes to try out this week

Five Mayo recipes to try out this week. Pictures: Supplied and iStock

This week, dive into a fiesta of flavours with 5 Mayo delicious recipes you can whip up in a jiffy

SA twist on cheeseburger with mayo sauce

Cheeseburger with mayo sauce. Picture: Supplied
Cheeseburger with mayo sauce. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

  • 1/2 onion, grated 
  • 600g boerewors, casing removed 
  • 1 tsp paprika 
  • 1 tsp onion powder 
  • 3 slices of elemental cheese 
  • 3 slices of cheddar cheese 
  • 3 Tbsp canola oil 
  • 6 slices of streaky bacon 
  • 8 small pepper dews
  • 1 Whole garlic head 
  • 3 Tbsp Hellmann’s mayonnaise 
  • Salt and pepper, to taste 

Method

Burger patties:

  1. In a large bowl, add in the boerewors meat, paprika, onion powder, and onion and mix well. Using your hands, shape into 6 patties.
  2. In a large pan heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook the patties for 5-6 mins each side. When you have 1-2 minutes left of the cooking time, place a slice of cheese on top of each patty. Cover the pan with the lid to slightly melt the cheese. Remove and keep aside.
  3. Use the same to pan-fry bacon for 5-6 mins or until it is crispy.

Mayo sauce:

  1. Place the garlic head on foil, cut side up, drizzle with canola oil, and season with some salt and black pepper. Place in an oven and bake for 30-40 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.
  2. Squeeze out the garlic into a mortar, add in the Pepper dews and Hellmann’s mayonnaise, and mix well.
  3. Assemble your burger. 
  4. Cut each bun in half and toast until golden brown on each side.
  5. Layer with mayo sauce, burger patties, bacon, and more mayo sauce. 

*This recipe was sourced from Sifo the cooking husband

Easy chicken dish marinated in mayo

Chicken marinated in mayonnaise. Picture: iStock
Chicken marinated in mayonnaise. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp Himalayan Salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp Chilli flakes
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 4 Tbsp Hellmann’s mayonnaise

Method

  1. Generously season chicken with salt and pepper.
  2. Add chilli flakes or fresh chilli – amount according to your preference.
  3. Add one tablespoon of garlic for every kilo of chicken.
  4. Add four tablespoons of Hellmann’s Mayo for every kilo of chicken.
  5. Mix thoroughly and cook in the oven for 30 mins at 200 degrees Celsius.

*This recipe was sourced from Aqeelah Harron

Mayo artichoke and spinach dip

Homemade Mayo artichoke and spinach dip. Picture: iStock
Homemade Mayo artichoke and spinach dip. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • 1 pkt creamed spinach
  • 1 jar artichoke hearts
  • 1 tub medium fat cream cheese
  • 1 tub sour cream
  • 3 large scoops Hellmann’s mayo
  • 1/3 cup grated parmesan (and extra for sprinkling on top)
  • S&P, the Chef also did chili flakes

Method

  1. Mix all ingredients together and bake for 30 min at 180.
  2. Serve it with homemade melba toast.

*This recipe was sourced from Tori

Traditional Afrikaans potato salad and loaded sandwich

Homemade Potato salad and loaded sandwich. Picture: iStock
Homemade Potato salad and loaded sandwich. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • Potatoes (boiled and chopped)
  • ¼ cup Hellmann’s mayo
  • 3 tbsp pickle juice
  • 3 tbsp Condensed milk (or as much as you like)
  • Chopped pickles
  • ½ a red onion finely chopped
  • Flaked Salt & Pepper to season

Method

  • Mix all sauce ingredients together in a bowl then pour over cooled potatoes and toss gently.

Loaded sandwich

Ingredients

  • Hellmann’s mayo
  • 2 slices of toasted bread
  • Gherkins
  • Cucumber
  • Baby spinach
  • Sundried tomatoes
  • Caramalised onions
  • Crispy bacon
  • Grated cheese of choice
  • Salt & pepper

Method

  1. Add Hellmann’s mayo to two slices of sightly toasted bread.
  2. To one slice add the following in layers: gherkin, cucumber, and baby spinach.
  3. To the other add chopped sundried tomatoes, caramelised onions, crispy bacon, and grated cheese.
  4. Add salt and pepper to season.

*This recipe was sourced from Aletta Francina de Kock’s

White chicken marinade mayo

Homemade white chicken marinade mayo. Picture: iStock
Homemade white chicken marinade mayo. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • 8 chicken fillets, tenderised
  • 1 cup Hellmann’s Mayo
  • 2 lemons, juice and zest 
  • Salt and freshly cracked black pepper 
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed 
  • Handful chopped coriander

Method

  1. Mix the marinade. Add your chicken. Set aside for 2-3 hours or preferably overnight.
  2. Braai over hot coals. Serve with more of the marinade sauce drizzled over.

*This recipe was sourced from Fehmz

