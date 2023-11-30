Recipe of the day: 5 mayo recipes to try this week

Instructions

Burger patties:

1. In a large bowl, add in the boerewors meat, paprika, onion powder, and onion and mix well. Using your hands, shape into 6 patties.

2. In a large pan heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook the patties for 5-6 mins each side. When you have 1-2 minutes left of the cooking time, place a slice of cheese on top of each patty. Cover the pan with the lid to slightly melt the cheese. Remove and keep aside.

3. Use the same to pan-fry bacon for 5-6 mins or until it is crispy.

Mayo sauce:

1. Place the garlic head on foil, cut side up, drizzle with canola oil, and season with some salt and black pepper. Place in an oven and bake for 30-40 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.

2. Squeeze out the garlic into a mortar, add in the Pepper dews and Hellmann’s mayonnaise, and mix well.

3. Assemble your burger.

4. Cut each bun in half and toast until golden brown on each side.

5. Layer with mayo sauce, burger patties, bacon, and more mayo sauce.