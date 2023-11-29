Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Digital Intern

5 minute read

29 Nov 2023

11:18 am

Recipe of the day: Easy fish cakes with coleslaw

Make a healthy and hearty dinner for your family tonight by making these easy fish cakes with coleslaw they will surely love.

Homemade fried fish cakes

Homemade fried fish cakes. Picture: iStock

As we find ourselves at the midpoint of the week, you likely desire a light and uncomplicated meal to unwind after a busy day.

That’s where our straightforward fish cakes with coleslaw recipe comes in, ensuring you enjoy a relaxed evening without burdening your stomach.

How to make fish cakes

Homemade fish cakes. Picture: iStock
Homemade fish cakes. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • 453g cooked cod
  • 3/4 cup panko
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onion
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 tablespoon Old Bay
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Cooking oil

Method

  1. Place ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Stir the ingredients together with a fork, breaking apart the fish, until evenly combined.
  2. Portion mixture into patties (about 2 tablespoons each)
  3. Coat the bottom of a large skillet with cooking oil and heat to medium-high. Fry fish cakes in batches until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side.

*This recipe was sourced from simplywhisked.com.

Print

Easy fish cakes

Homemade fried fish cakes

  • Author: Melissa Belanger
  • Prep Time: 15 Minutes
  • Cook Time: 15 Minutes
  • Total Time: 30 Minutes
  • Yield: 16 1x
  • Category: Fish
  • Method: One pan
  • Cuisine: Dinner

Ingredients

Scale
  • 453g cooked cod
  • 3/4 cup panko
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onion
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 tablespoon Old Bay
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Cooking oil

 

Instructions

1.Place ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Stir the ingredients together with a fork, breaking apart the fish, until evenly combined.

2.Portion mixture into patties (about 2 tablespoons each)

3.Coat the bottom of a large skillet with cooking oil and heat to medium-high. Fry fish cakes in batches until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side.

 

Nutrition

  • Serving Size: 2 cakes
  • Calories: 108 kcal
  • Sugar: 0.7 g
  • Sodium: 392.1 mg
  • Fat: 3.5 g
  • Saturated Fat: 0.8 g
  • Carbohydrates: 6.3 g
  • Fiber: 0.4 g
  • Protein: 12.7 g
  • Cholesterol: 72.6 mg

Keywords: Fish cakes

How to make a Coleslaw

Homemade Coleslaw. Picture: iStock
Homemade Coleslaw. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • 1 medium cabbage (about 907g), outer leaves removed
  • 3 medium carrots, peeled and shredded
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh parsley leaves, coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup (225 grams) mayonnaise, try our homemade mayonnaise recipe
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or more to taste
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard or coarse ground mustard
  • 1 teaspoon celery seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt or more to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper or more to taste
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons sugar or honey, optional, add for a sweeter coleslaw

Method

  1. Quarter the cabbage through the core, and then cut out the core. Cut each quarter crosswise in half and finely shred. Place the shredded cabbage in a very large bowl (you will have 6 to 8 cups).
  2. Add the shredded carrot and parsley to the cabbage and toss to mix.
  3. In a separate bowl, stir the mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, celery seeds, salt, and pepper together. Taste for acidity and seasoning, then adjust as desired. If the dressing tastes too tart and you prefer a sweeter coleslaw, stir in the optional sugar.
  4. Pour two-thirds of the dressing over the cabbage and carrot then mix well. (Clean hands are the quickest tool).
  5. If the coleslaw seems dry, add a little more of the dressing. Eat right away or let it sit in the refrigerator for about an hour to let the flavors mingle and the cabbage to soften.

*This recipe was sourced from Inspiredtaste.net.

Print

Homemade Coleslaw

Homemade Coleslaw

  • Author: Adam and Joanne Gallagher

Ingredients

Scale
  • 1 medium cabbage (about 907g), outer leaves removed
  • 3 medium carrots, peeled and shredded
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh parsley leaves, coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup (225 grams) mayonnaise, try our homemade mayonnaise recipe
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or more to taste
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard or coarse ground mustard
  • 1 teaspoon celery seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt or more to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper or more to taste
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons sugar or honey, optional, add for a sweeter coleslaw

Instructions

1.Quarter the cabbage through the core, and then cut out the core. Cut each quarter crosswise in half and finely shred. Place the shredded cabbage in a very large bowl (you will have 6 to 8 cups).

2.Add the shredded carrot and parsley to the cabbage and toss to mix.

3.In a separate bowl, stir the mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, celery seeds, salt, and pepper together. Taste for acidity and seasoning, then adjust as desired. If the dressing tastes too tart and you prefer a sweeter coleslaw, stir in the optional sugar.

4.Pour two-thirds of the dressing over the cabbage and carrot then mix well. (Clean hands are the quickest tool).

5.If the coleslaw seems dry, add a little more of the dressing. Eat right away or let it sit in the refrigerator for about an hour to let the flavors mingle and the cabbage to soften.

 

Nutrition

  • Calories: 183 kcal
  • Sugar: 4g
  • Carbohydrates: 7g
  • Fiber: 3g
  • Protein: 2g
  • Cholesterol: 9 mg

Keywords: Coleslaw

Read more on these topics

oil recipe sugar

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges
News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime
News Hey, Big Spender! Black Friday shopper blows R800k in one go…
South Africa Valentine’s Day killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe