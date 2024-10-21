Recipe of the day: Asparagus spring brunch tart with salmon ribbons and caviar

Impress your guests at your next brunch gathering with this delicious asparagus spring brunch tart with salmon ribbons and caviar

Asparagus spring Brunch tart with salmon ribbons and cavia. Picture: Supplied

This recipe combines the fresh flavours of asparagus, peas, and spinach with creamy goat’s cheese and smoky bacon, all baked into a flaky tart crust.

Topped with salmon ribbons and a touch of caviar, this dish is perfect for springtime.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Pulled pork tacos with salsa and charred corn

Asparagus spring Brunch tart with salmon ribbons and caviar

Ingredients

1 roll of store-bought shortcrust pastry

150 g asparagus

150 g fresh peas

150 g baby spinach chopped roughly

5 spring onions chopped

250 g of streaky bacon diced

5 large eggs

300 ml heavy cream

Handful of chopped fresh chives

1 log of plain goat cheese

200 g smoked salmon or trout ribbons

1 jar of trout or salmon caviar

Sliced fresh radishes

Green soft herbs like basil, Italian parsley and fennel or dill

Method

Set the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Grease a high-rimmed tart tin 4cm x 25 cm really well – roll out the shortcrust pastry on a floured surface, place tart tin onto the pastry and cut a round circle with a sharp knife 5 cm bigger than the base. Line the tin with the pastry and let it rest in the fridge. Blanch the asparagus and peas for 1 minute in boiling water, scoop out immediately and dunk into an ice bath – let it rest for 5 minutes, remove and pat dry. Cut the asparagus’ woody bases off, discard and slice up the stems and add to the Fry the bacon in a pan till golden brown mix with the greens and add the chopped spinach – spoon into the tart casing. Whisk the eggs and cream together and season with salt and pepper – pour over the greens and garnish with the chopped chives and crumbled goat’s cheese. Bake for about 45 to 50 minutes in the preheated oven – test by gently pressing in the middle – if no egg mixture comes through the top when pressed the tart is ready. Let it cool for at least an hour – garnish with salmon ribbons, caviar, fresh herbs and sliced radishes.

Notes and tips: Make the recipe your own by adding your own choice of green vegetables like baby marrow or sugar snap peas as well as any fresh herbs growing in the garden. Use any mild white cheese even cream cheese if goat cheese is not available.

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

Asparagus spring Brunch tart with salmon ribbons and caviar Read more Four gin cocktail recipes to celebrate International G&T Day Author: Mynhardt Joubert Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 roll of store-bought shortcrust pastry

150 g asparagus

150 g fresh peas

150 g baby spinach chopped roughly

5 spring onions chopped

250 g of streaky bacon diced

5 large eggs

300 ml heavy cream

Handful of chopped fresh chives

1 log of plain goat cheese

200 g smoked salmon or trout ribbons

1 jar of trout or salmon caviar

Sliced fresh radishes

Green soft herbs like basil, Italian parsley and fennel or dill

Instructions Set the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Grease a high-rimmed tart tin 4cm x 25 cm really well – roll out the shortcrust pastry on a floured surface, place tart tin onto the pastry and cut a round circle with a sharp knife 5 cm bigger than the base. Line the tin with the pastry and let it rest in the fridge. Blanch the asparagus and peas for 1 minute in boiling water, scoop out immediately and dunk into an ice bath – let it rest for 5 minutes, remove and pat dry. Cut the asparagus’ woody bases off, discard and slice up the stems and add to the Fry the bacon in a pan till golden brown mix with the greens and add the chopped spinach – spoon into the tart casing. Whisk the eggs and cream together and season with salt and pepper – pour over the greens and garnish with the chopped chives and crumbled goat’s cheese. Bake for about 45 to 50 minutes in the pre-heated oven – test by gently pressing in the middle – if no egg mixture comes through the top when pressed the tart is ready. Let it cool for at least an hour – garnish with salmon ribbons, caviar, fresh herbs and sliced radishes.

Notes and tips: Make the recipe your own by adding your own choice of green vegetables like baby marrow or sugar snap peas as well as any fresh herbs growing in the garden. Use any mild white cheese even cream cheese if goat cheese is not available.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: No-bake lemon cheesecake