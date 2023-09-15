Recipe of the day: Aubergine and lentil bobotie with coconut custard

Opt for a lighter Friday meal by exploring this recipe featuring Aubergine and Lentil Bobotie paired with a delightful Coconut Custard.

Thank God it’s Friday! Fridays call for meals that are light yet bursting with flavour.

Tonight, try out serving this delightful twist of a South African classic – Aubergine and Lentil Bobotie with Coconut Custard.

This dish combines the richness of Aubergines and lentils with aromatic spices, all topped off with a velvety coconut custard. Prepare yourself for a cooking adventure that’s perfect for kicking off the weekend.

How to make a Aubergine & lentil bobotie with coconut custard

Aubergine & lentil bobotie with coconut custard. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

For the bobotie:

30 ml vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely grated

1 knob ginger, finely grated

15 ml mild curry powder

15 ml garam masala or mild masala

5 ml ground turmeric

5 ml ground cinnamon

5 ml ground cumin

5 ml ground coriander

1 large aubergine, cut into 1x1cm cubes

2 x 400 g cans lentils, drained

1-2 slices white bread, processed to crumbs

1 cup water

60 ml fruit chutney (plus more for serving)

15 ml Worcester sauce

15 ml tomato paste

125 ml seedless raisins (optional)

Salt & pepper

A squeeze of lemon juice, optional

For the custard layer:

1 x 400 g coconut milk

3 eggs

A few bay leaves (or curry leaves)

Salt & pepper

Method

Heat the oil over medium heat in a medium size pot and fry the onions until they are soft but not too dark. Add the garlic and ginger, stir and cook for a minute. Add the curry powder, garam masala, turmeric, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, stir and cook for a minute. Add the aubergine and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring often. Add the lentils, breadcrumbs, water, chutney, Worcester sauce, tomato paste and raisins, then stir and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring often (it can burn easily). Season generously with salt & pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice, then remove from the heat. Transfer to a baking dish and smooth the surface. Preheat the oven to 200°C. In a mixing bowl, add the coconut milk and eggs and season with salt & pepper. Whisk until well mixed then pour over the bobotie. Press a few bay leaves into the top, then bake for about 25 minutes or until the top layer starts to turn brown on the edges and is fully cooked. Remove and serve with your choice of sides such as yellow rice, toasted coconut, chutney, tomato sambal and fresh coriander.

*This recipe was sourced from Ilse van der Merwe of www.thefoodfox @The_FoodFox

