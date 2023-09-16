Recipe of the day: Peanut butter rice cakes

While you're having a relaxing weekend on your own, why not treat yourself to a tasty snack with this easy peanut butter rice cake recipe

Get ready to relax at home and treat yourself this weekend to a delectable dessert that will leave everyone craving more.

Our Weekend Peanut Butter Rice Cake recipe is the perfect way to indulge and create memorable moments together.

How to make peanut butter rice cakes

Homemade peanut butter rice cakes. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

Thin rice cakes (like Lundberg Thin Stackers or Trader Joe’s Rice Cake Thins)*

Peanut Butter (or nut/seed butter of choice)

Dark, semi-sweet, or milk chocolate chips or melting wafers

Flaky Sea Salt, optional

Method

Line a plate or baking sheet with parchment or wax paper. Spread the rice cake evenly with peanut butter. You will need about 1 tablespoon per rice cake. Melt the chocolate. Place your chocolate in a small, microwave-safe bowl that is slightly wider than the width of the rice cake. Microwave in 20- to 30-second increments, stirring in between, until fully melted. Alternatively, you may melt the chocolate on the stove using a double boiler. Note: You will need about 2 teaspoons (10g) melted chocolate per rice cake—one tablespoon of chips is roughly the amount—but it helps to start with more so you can more easily dip. Top with chocolate. Dip the peanut butter side of the rice cake into the chocolate, and then gently use a knife to evenly distribute and scrape off any excess. If you use a careful hand, you can glide right over the peanut butter. If preferred, you may drizzle the chocolate over the rice cake. Lightly sprinkle with flaky salt, if using, and place in the freezer or refrigerator for 5 to 10 minutes. Once the chocolate has set, enjoy.

Storage: If making more than one, you can store the peanut butter rice cakes in an airtight container in the refrigerator for several days or freeze for longer storage. Any leftover chocolate can be cooled, covered, and stored at room temperature and then reheated when ready to make more.

Notes from Chef

If you have regular rice cakes on hand or can’t find the thinner stackers, you may absolutely use them. To better taste the peanut butter however, you may wish to use a thicker spread (about 1½ to 2 tablespoons compared to 1 tablespoon for the thinner cake).

Use a plain rice cake, white or brown rice, but not a flavoured one unless you’d like another flavour to shine through.

*This recipe was sourced from fountainavenuekitchen.com.

