Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Babalaas Bloody Mary

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

2 minute read

1 January 2026

09:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Spice up your sip: Don Julio’s Bold Bloody Maria

Picture supplied

Picture supplied

This fiery tequila twist on the classic Bloody Mary swaps vodka for Don Julio Reposado, delivering a smooth, savoury kick perfect for brunch or sundowners.

Don Julio Bloody Maria Recipe (Serves 1)

Ingredients

  • 45 ml Don Julio Reposado Tequila
  • 120 ml Bloody Mary mix (or homemade mix)
  • Ice
  • Garnish (choose your favourites)
  • Celery stalk
  • Cucumber spear
  • Fresh dill
  • Skewered olives
  • Baby pickles
  • Cheese cubes
  • Rim (Optional)
  • Tajín seasoning or celery salt

Method

  1. If using a rim, run a lime wedge around the edge of your glass and dip into Tajín or celery salt.
  2. Fill the glass with ice.
  3. Pour in the Don Julio Reposado, followed by the Bloody Mary mix.
  4. Stir gently to combine.
  5. Garnish generously and serve chilled.

Tip: For extra heat, add a dash of hot sauce or freshly cracked black pepper.

Recipe supplied: www.donjulio.com

Print

Recipe of the day : Babalaas Bloody Mary

Picture supplied

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 45 ml Don Julio Reposado Tequila

    • 120 ml Bloody Mary mix (or homemade mix)

RELATED ARTICLES

    • Ice

    • Garnish (choose your favourites)

    • Celery stalk

    • Cucumber spear

    • Fresh dill

    • Skewered olives

    • Baby pickles

    • Cheese cubes

    • Rim (Optional)

    • Tajín seasoning or celery salt

Instructions

    1. If using a rim, run a lime wedge around the edge of your glass and dip into Tajín or celery salt.

    1. Fill the glass with ice.

    1. Pour in the Don Julio Reposado, followed by the Bloody Mary mix.

    1. Stir gently to combine.

    1. Garnish generously and serve chilled.

Tip: For extra heat, add a dash of hot sauce or freshly cracked black pepper.

Notes

Recipe supplied: www.donjulio.com

Read more on these topics

cocktail

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Lotto Lucky Lotto player kicks off the new year R65 million richer: Is it you?
News Public Protector clears Presidency in controversial Inkwazi catering scandal
Business DStv escapes 12-channel termination in last-minute deal with Warner Bros
Celebs And Viral SA music star Makhadzi hospitalised after car crash en route to Joburg
News These Durban beaches will be temporarily closed on New Year’s Day

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp