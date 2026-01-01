Recipe of the day : Babalaas Bloody Mary

Spice up your sip: Don Julio’s Bold Bloody Maria
This fiery tequila twist on the classic Bloody Mary swaps vodka for Don Julio Reposado, delivering a smooth, savoury kick perfect for brunch or sundowners.
Don Julio Bloody Maria Recipe (Serves 1)
Ingredients
- 45 ml Don Julio Reposado Tequila
- 120 ml Bloody Mary mix (or homemade mix)
- Ice
- Garnish (choose your favourites)
- Celery stalk
- Cucumber spear
- Fresh dill
- Skewered olives
- Baby pickles
- Cheese cubes
- Rim (Optional)
- Tajín seasoning or celery salt
Method
- If using a rim, run a lime wedge around the edge of your glass and dip into Tajín or celery salt.
- Fill the glass with ice.
- Pour in the Don Julio Reposado, followed by the Bloody Mary mix.
- Stir gently to combine.
- Garnish generously and serve chilled.
Tip: For extra heat, add a dash of hot sauce or freshly cracked black pepper.
Recipe supplied: www.donjulio.com
