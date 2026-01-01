Recipe of the day : Babalaas Bloody Mary

Spice up your sip: Don Julio’s Bold Bloody Maria

This fiery tequila twist on the classic Bloody Mary swaps vodka for Don Julio Reposado, delivering a smooth, savoury kick perfect for brunch or sundowners.

Don Julio Bloody Maria Recipe (Serves 1)

Ingredients

45 ml Don Julio Reposado Tequila

120 ml Bloody Mary mix (or homemade mix)

Ice

Garnish (choose your favourites)

Celery stalk

Cucumber spear

Fresh dill

Skewered olives

Baby pickles

Cheese cubes

Rim (Optional)

Tajín seasoning or celery salt

Method

If using a rim, run a lime wedge around the edge of your glass and dip into Tajín or celery salt. Fill the glass with ice. Pour in the Don Julio Reposado, followed by the Bloody Mary mix. Stir gently to combine. Garnish generously and serve chilled.

Tip: For extra heat, add a dash of hot sauce or freshly cracked black pepper.

Recipe supplied: www.donjulio.com