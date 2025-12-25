Recipes

Refreshing Christmas Boozy watermelon granita cocktail recipe

This cocktail is perfect for cooling off while enjoying the festive cheer.

Granita cocktail

Picture: iStock

Looking for a refreshing twist to your Christmas celebrations? This boozy watermelon granita cocktail is light, fruity, and perfect for the festive season.

Sweet watermelon, a hint of lime, and a shot of rum combine to create a chilled, vibrant drink that’s ideal for cooling off while enjoying the holiday cheer.

Simple to prepare and visually striking, it’s sure to be a hit at any Christmas gathering.

Boozy watermelon granita cocktail

Ingredients

  • 3 cups watermelon juice
  • ½ cup sugar
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
  • 1 shot Bacardi Carta Blanca rum
  • 250ml Schweppes Mojito Mint and Lime Flavoured Drink
  • Lime slices, to garnish
  • Mint leaves, to garnish

Method

  1. Puree watermelon flesh in a blender. Strain to eliminate seeds and pulp.
  2. In a saucepan on medium heat, combine ½ of the watermelon juice with the sugar and salt. Stir until sugar is completely dissolved, about 2 minutes
  3. Remove from the heat, let it cool a bit, and then combine with the remaining watermelon juice and lime juice.
  4. Pour the mixture into a dish, cover and freeze overnight.
  5. Once frozen, scratch with a fork and place back into the freezer.
  6. Fill a chilled glass ¾ full with granita. Top with a shot of rum and Schweppes Mojito Mix.
  7. Garnish with a slice of lime and fresh mint leaves.

*This recipe was supplied by Foodies of SA

