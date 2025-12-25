Refreshing Christmas Boozy watermelon granita cocktail recipe

This cocktail is perfect for cooling off while enjoying the festive cheer.
Looking for a refreshing twist to your Christmas celebrations? This boozy watermelon granita cocktail is light, fruity, and perfect for the festive season.
Sweet watermelon, a hint of lime, and a shot of rum combine to create a chilled, vibrant drink that’s ideal for cooling off while enjoying the holiday cheer.
Simple to prepare and visually striking, it’s sure to be a hit at any Christmas gathering.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Afternoon cocktails Puesta De Sol (Sunset)
Boozy watermelon granita cocktail
Ingredients
- 3 cups watermelon juice
- ½ cup sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 shot Bacardi Carta Blanca rum
- 250ml Schweppes Mojito Mint and Lime Flavoured Drink
- Lime slices, to garnish
- Mint leaves, to garnish
Method
- Puree watermelon flesh in a blender. Strain to eliminate seeds and pulp.
- In a saucepan on medium heat, combine ½ of the watermelon juice with the sugar and salt. Stir until sugar is completely dissolved, about 2 minutes
- Remove from the heat, let it cool a bit, and then combine with the remaining watermelon juice and lime juice.
- Pour the mixture into a dish, cover and freeze overnight.
- Once frozen, scratch with a fork and place back into the freezer.
- Fill a chilled glass ¾ full with granita. Top with a shot of rum and Schweppes Mojito Mix.
- Garnish with a slice of lime and fresh mint leaves.
*This recipe was supplied by Foodies of SAPrint
