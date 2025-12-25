Refreshing Christmas Boozy watermelon granita cocktail recipe

This cocktail is perfect for cooling off while enjoying the festive cheer.

Looking for a refreshing twist to your Christmas celebrations? This boozy watermelon granita cocktail is light, fruity, and perfect for the festive season.

Sweet watermelon, a hint of lime, and a shot of rum combine to create a chilled, vibrant drink that’s ideal for cooling off while enjoying the holiday cheer.

Simple to prepare and visually striking, it’s sure to be a hit at any Christmas gathering.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Afternoon cocktails Puesta De Sol (Sunset)

Boozy watermelon granita cocktail

Ingredients

3 cups watermelon juice

½ cup sugar

Pinch of salt

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 shot Bacardi Carta Blanca rum

250ml Schweppes Mojito Mint and Lime Flavoured Drink

Lime slices, to garnish

Mint leaves, to garnish

Method

Puree watermelon flesh in a blender. Strain to eliminate seeds and pulp. In a saucepan on medium heat, combine ½ of the watermelon juice with the sugar and salt. Stir until sugar is completely dissolved, about 2 minutes Remove from the heat, let it cool a bit, and then combine with the remaining watermelon juice and lime juice. Pour the mixture into a dish, cover and freeze overnight. Once frozen, scratch with a fork and place back into the freezer. Fill a chilled glass ¾ full with granita. Top with a shot of rum and Schweppes Mojito Mix. Garnish with a slice of lime and fresh mint leaves.

*This recipe was supplied by Foodies of SA

Boozy watermelon granita cocktail Author: Foodies of SA Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 3 cups watermelon juice

½ cup sugar

RELATED ARTICLES Recipe of the day: Cherry bomb cocktail Recipe of the day: Quick mango, avocado and macadamia salad Pinch of salt

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 shot Bacardi Carta Blanca rum

250 ml Schweppes Mojito Mint and Lime Flavoured Drink

Lime slices, to garnish Mint leaves, to garnish

Instructions Puree watermelon flesh in a blender. Strain to eliminate seeds and pulp. In a saucepan on medium heat, combine ½ of the watermelon juice with the sugar and salt. Stir until sugar is completely dissolved, about 2 minutes Remove from the heat, let it cool a bit, and then combine with the remaining watermelon juice and lime juice. Pour the mixture into a dish, cover and freeze overnight. Once frozen, scratch with a fork and place back into the freezer. Fill a chilled glass ¾ full with granita. Top with a shot of rum and Schweppes Mojito Mix. Garnish with a slice of lime and fresh mint leaves.

NOW READ: Five fresh and easy-to-make salads for Christmas