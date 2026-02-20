Recipes

Recipe of the day: Cadillac Margarita

Thami Kwazi

20 February 2026

Go luxe with a Cadillac Margarita, where Reposado's smoky oak notes meet zesty orange liqueur.

Elevate your cocktail experience with a Cadillac Margarita. This luxe drink blends the smoky oak notes of Reposado tequila with the citrusy brightness of premium orange liqueur and fresh lime.

The result is a perfectly balanced, sophisticated sip, ideal for special occasions or whenever you want a taste of luxury in your glass.

Ingredients

  • 2 parts Código 1530 Reposado
  • 1 ½ parts fresh Lime juice
  • 1 part Orange liqueur
  • ½ part Honey syrup
  • Salt for the rim

Method

  1. Wet the rim of the margarita glass with a lime wedge and roll it in Salt.
  2. Combine Código 1530 Reposado, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and honey syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice.
  3. Shake until cold.
  4. Strain and serve over fresh ice.
