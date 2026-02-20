Recipe of the day: Cadillac Margarita

Go luxe with a Cadillac Margarita, where Reposado's smoky oak notes meet zesty orange liqueur.
Elevate your cocktail experience with a Cadillac Margarita. This luxe drink blends the smoky oak notes of Reposado tequila with the citrusy brightness of premium orange liqueur and fresh lime.
The result is a perfectly balanced, sophisticated sip, ideal for special occasions or whenever you want a taste of luxury in your glass.
Ingredients
- 2 parts Código 1530 Reposado
- 1 ½ parts fresh Lime juice
- 1 part Orange liqueur
- ½ part Honey syrup
- Salt for the rim
Method
- Wet the rim of the margarita glass with a lime wedge and roll it in Salt.
- Combine Código 1530 Reposado, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and honey syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Shake until cold.
- Strain and serve over fresh ice.
