Recipe of the day: Baby marrow, ham and egg slices

These egg slices can be refrigerated, making them perfect for lunchbox treats or a quick snack
Exam season is here! Long nights, stressful study sessions, and early mornings can leave even the most dedicated students running on empty.
Whether you are tackling matric finals, end-of-year exams or university assignments, your brain needs the right fuel to stay sharp. And that’s where eggs come in.
Serves: 6
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Cost per recipe: Serves 6 for under R80
Ingredients:
- Olive oil, for frying
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 6 eggs
- 60 ml (¼ cup) milk
- Salt and pepper
- 4 baby marrows, grated
- 125 g sandwich ham, finely chopped
- 80 ml (⅓ cup) cake flour
- Handful parsley, chopped + extra
Method:
- Preheat oven to 200°C. Line an 18 cm x 27 cm baking dish with baking paper.
- Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan on medium-high and sauté the onion for about 5 minutes or until golden. Add the garlic and fry for 1 minute. Cool.
- Whisk together the eggs and milk.
- Season with salt and pepper. Squeeze excess moisture from the baby marrows and stir them into the egg mixture with the ham. Stir in the flour and parsley. Scrape into the prepared dish and smooth the surface.
- Bake for about 25 minutes or until set. Set aside for 15 minutes before cutting into 6 pieces. Garnish with extra parsley (optional).
Tip:
Make this slice ahead, cool completely, and store in the fridge for up to 3 days. Heat in the microwave for about 15 seconds (optional).
Recipe supplied by: EggcellentfoodsaPrint
