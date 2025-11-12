Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Baby marrow, ham and egg slices

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

12 November 2025

04:23 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

These egg slices can be refrigerated, making them perfect for lunchbox treats or a quick snack

Picture supplied

Picture supplied

Exam season is here! Long nights, stressful study sessions, and early mornings can leave even the most dedicated students running on empty.

Whether you are tackling matric finals, end-of-year exams or university assignments, your brain needs the right fuel to stay sharp. And that’s where eggs come in.

Serves: 6

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 6 for under R80

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Pork bobotie with mango rice and atchar salad

Ingredients:

  • Olive oil, for frying
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 6 eggs
  • 60 ml (¼ cup) milk
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4 baby marrows, grated
  • 125 g sandwich ham, finely chopped
  • 80 ml (⅓ cup) cake flour
  • Handful parsley, chopped + extra

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 200°C. Line an 18 cm x 27 cm baking dish with baking paper.
  2. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan on medium-high and sauté the onion for about 5 minutes or until golden. Add the garlic and fry for 1 minute. Cool.
  3. Whisk together the eggs and milk.
  4. Season with salt and pepper. Squeeze excess moisture from the baby marrows and stir them into the egg mixture with the ham. Stir in the flour and parsley. Scrape into the prepared dish and smooth the surface.
  5. Bake for about 25 minutes or until set. Set aside for 15 minutes before cutting into 6 pieces. Garnish with extra parsley (optional).

Tip:

Make this slice ahead, cool completely, and store in the fridge for up to 3 days. Heat in the microwave for about 15 seconds (optional).

Recipe supplied by: Eggcellentfoodsa

Print

Recipe of the day: Baby marrow, ham and egg slices

Picture supplied

RELATED ARTICLES

Exam season is here! Long nights, stressful study sessions, and early mornings can leave even the most dedicated students running on empty. Whether you are tackling matric finals, end of year exams or university assignments, your brain needs the right fuel to stay sharp. And that’s where eggs come in.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • Olive oil, for frying

    • 1 onion, finely chopped

    • 1 garlic clove, crushed

    • 6 eggs

    • 60 ml (¼ cup) milk

    • Salt and pepper

    • 4 baby marrows, grated

    • 125 g sandwich ham, finely chopped

    • 80 ml (⅓ cup) cake flour

    • Handful parsley, chopped + extra

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 200°C. Line an 18 cm x 27 cm baking dish with baking paper.

  2. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan on medium-high and sauté the onion for about 5 minutes or until golden. Add the garlic and fry for 1 minute. Cool.

  3. Whisk together the eggs and milk. Season with salt and pepper. Squeeze excess moisture from the baby marrows and stir them into the egg mixture with the ham. Stir in the flour and parsley. Scrape into the prepared dish and smooth the surface.

  4. Bake for about 25 minutes or until set. Set aside for 15 minutes before cutting into 6 pieces. Garnish with extra parsley (optional).

Read more on these topics

recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Mkhwanazi ‘had a working relationship’ with CAT VIP Protection, not EMPD
Business Will SA finally get Starlink? Vodacom gets into bed with Elon Musk
South Africa Argentina’s Milei reportedly skipping G20, but Dirco says no confirmation received
Politics Mchunu takes another hit following Madlanga commission and parliament revelations
News Batohi shrugs off ‘Ramaphosa’s protector’ label, confirms Phala Phala review still under way

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now